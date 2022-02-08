Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Updated
Published
35 sec ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 8.

MAS slaps requirement on DBS to set aside additional $930m in capital due to November outage

MAS has also directed DBS to appoint an independent expert to conduct a review of the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Long working hours often leave them exhausted, unable to provide best care, say junior docs

Despite its flaws, senior docs say the call system is an important learning ground for essential skills.

READ MORE HERE

Retiree sues Credit Suisse over $1.6 million in investment losses

Bank says her account is a non-discretionary one and she is responsible for her own investment decisions.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

7,629 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,165 patients hospitalised

This is the third day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore travellers who caught Covid-19 overseas tell how they got through their ordeals

As travel picks up once more, catching Covid-19 has become a real possibility for those venturing abroad.

READ MORE HERE

High-risk groups in Malaysia must take booster shot to retain Covid-19 vaccination privileges

Those above 60 will lose their fully vaccinated status if they don't get a booster shot by March 1.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Boris Johnson sang 'I will survive' to new communications director

More new staff are expected to be recruited as Mr Johnson resets his premiership.

READ MORE HERE

Trump took Kim 'love letters', govt records from White House: Report

The documents and mementos should have been turned over at the end of Trump's term.

READ MORE HERE

Peng Shuai reported to be retiring from tennis

On why she had deleted her social media post containing the sexual assault accusation, she said: “Why? Because I wanted to.”

READ MORE HERE

Why is Telegram so popular and what can be done about its problems?

The messaging app has made headlines recently for being linked to crime, misinformation and abuse.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top