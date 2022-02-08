Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 8.
MAS slaps requirement on DBS to set aside additional $930m in capital due to November outage
MAS has also directed DBS to appoint an independent expert to conduct a review of the incident.
Long working hours often leave them exhausted, unable to provide best care, say junior docs
Despite its flaws, senior docs say the call system is an important learning ground for essential skills.
Retiree sues Credit Suisse over $1.6 million in investment losses
Bank says her account is a non-discretionary one and she is responsible for her own investment decisions.
7,629 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,165 patients hospitalised
S'pore travellers who caught Covid-19 overseas tell how they got through their ordeals
As travel picks up once more, catching Covid-19 has become a real possibility for those venturing abroad.
High-risk groups in Malaysia must take booster shot to retain Covid-19 vaccination privileges
Those above 60 will lose their fully vaccinated status if they don't get a booster shot by March 1.
British PM Boris Johnson sang 'I will survive' to new communications director
Trump took Kim 'love letters', govt records from White House: Report
Peng Shuai reported to be retiring from tennis
On why she had deleted her social media post containing the sexual assault accusation, she said: “Why? Because I wanted to.”
Why is Telegram so popular and what can be done about its problems?
The messaging app has made headlines recently for being linked to crime, misinformation and abuse.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!