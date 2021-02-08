Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 8.

Himalayan glacier bursts in India; 10 dead, at least 125 missing

Footage shared by locals showed the water washing away parts of the dam and whatever else was in its path.

Mass protests against Myanmar military coup nationwide; Internet access partially restored

Analysts warned that the risk of a crackdown remained high.

Daily Covid-19 testing capacity in Singapore to be ramped up

This will enable it to carry out more than 21,000 tests daily in dormitories and regional screening centres.

Public service to look at hiring more talent from private sector

It will send more officers on external attachments, as part of efforts to become more agile and diverse.

Malaysia revises Covid-19 rules to allow more to gather for CNY reunion dinner

A maximum of 15 are now allowed, but they must live within a 10km radius of the dinner venue.

Culturally tight societies like S'pore fare better in Covid-19 fight: Study

The study also found that countries with cultural looseness had almost nine times the number of deaths.

First case of likely Covid-19 reinfection in S’pore: Experts say immunity wanes with time

The presence of antibodies does not guarantee that the body will fight off infection as well.

Most kids aged 7 to 9 use smartphones daily, many are on Facebook: Survey

This spurs concerns, including about who these lower-primary school children meet online.

Employers not considering pay adjustments despite remote working trend: Survey

Only 32% of employees globally are expected to return to the office after the pandemic.

Most Singaporeans willing to pay more to firms that improve migrant worker welfare: Study

A majority are willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more.

