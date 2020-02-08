Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 8.
Coronavirus: Politicians, supermarkets urge calm amid panic-buying of groceries
Singapore’s supply lines for essential supplies like rice and instant noodles are intact, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.
Coronavirus: China's death toll hits 717, surpasses Sars toll as Hubei province reports 81 new fatalities
There are now more than 34,000 confirmed infections across the country.
Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns
The company said the decision was made after Singapore raised its alert to Code Orange.
Coronavirus: 40 staff in single Wuhan hospital infected, study shows
One patient who was admitted to the surgical department was presumed to have infected 10 healthcare workers.
Coronavirus: No need to suspend school, says Ong Ye Kung, after some parents express concern about children’s safety
System-wide, the Ministry of Education has implemented enhanced measures, including suspending inter-school activities and external activities until the end of the March school holidays.
Coronavirus: With code orange, avoid shaking hands, but no need for those who are well to wear mask, say officials
Wearing a mask if you are well is not necessary because the main mode by which the virus is transmitted is through droplets.
Coronavirus: How to stay safe, informed amid rise in e-mail scams and fake news
Check with authentic sources and sign up for official alerts.
Work pass holders with recent China travel history must have MOM approval before returning to Singapore
The new rule applies to all such workers regardless of nationality who plan to enter Singapore after 11.59pm on Saturday.
Wanted: Voice samples in English with Singaporean accent
Can you correctly pronounce terms such as "alamak" or "gu piao"?
With working from home likely to be the norm, here's how you can create effective home offices
Make sure you are comfortable and shielded from distractions.