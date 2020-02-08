Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 8.

Coronavirus: Politicians, supermarkets urge calm amid panic-buying of groceries



A queue at the FairPrice outlet at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Singapore’s supply lines for essential supplies like rice and instant noodles are intact, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China's death toll hits 717, surpasses Sars toll as Hubei province reports 81 new fatalities



A man wears a face mask as an ambulance drives by in Beijing on Feb 7, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



There are now more than 34,000 confirmed infections across the country.

READ MORE HERE

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns



A model of the Lockheed Martin Corp. F-21 fighter jet during the DefExpo 20 in Lucknow, India, on Feb. 6, 2020. PHOTO:BLOOMBERG



The company said the decision was made after Singapore raised its alert to Code Orange.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 40 staff in single Wuhan hospital infected, study shows



People in Hong Kong attend a vigil for Dr Li Wenliang, who died of coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan. PHOTO: REUTERS



One patient who was admitted to the surgical department was presumed to have infected 10 healthcare workers.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: No need to suspend school, says Ong Ye Kung, after some parents express concern about children’s safety



Students from Farrer Park Primary School playing at the quadrangle of the school, on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



System-wide, the Ministry of Education has implemented enhanced measures, including suspending inter-school activities and external activities until the end of the March school holidays.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: With code orange, avoid shaking hands, but no need for those who are well to wear mask, say officials



Those who are unwell should stay at home. If they must go out, they should wear a mask and avoid coming into close and sustained proximity with others. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Wearing a mask if you are well is not necessary because the main mode by which the virus is transmitted is through droplets.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: How to stay safe, informed amid rise in e-mail scams and fake news



The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team has warned Internet users not to open malicious e-mail attachments or click on dubious links in messages. PHOTO: PEXELS



Check with authentic sources and sign up for official alerts.

READ MORE HERE

Work pass holders with recent China travel history must have MOM approval before returning to Singapore



Passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from a Hangzhou flight going past a thermal scanner on Jan 22, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



The new rule applies to all such workers regardless of nationality who plan to enter Singapore after 11.59pm on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Wanted: Voice samples in English with Singaporean accent



OCBC Bank, a front runner in voice-activated chatbot use in the banking sector here, tested the national corpus on its home and renovations loan chatbot in 2018. The bank plans to expand the corpus' use across all its voice-activated chatbots. PHOTO: OCBC BANK



Can you correctly pronounce terms such as "alamak" or "gu piao"?

READ MORE HERE

With working from home likely to be the norm, here's how you can create effective home offices



Interior designer Yen Ng of The Interior Lab created a home office in a four-room resale Cantonment Close Housing Board flat with half-height glass for a sense of a visually connected space. PHOTO: THE INTERIOR LAB



Make sure you are comfortable and shielded from distractions.

READ MORE HERE