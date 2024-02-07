Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Master’s degree programme in palliative care to boost capabilities of healthcare workers
It will help healthcare professionals like nurse clinician Chang Yee Yee hone their skills in a field where many feel unprepared to provide care.
MPs propose ways to fight mental health stigma, improve care
More than 20 MPs spoke on ways to improve care and raise societal acceptance in a six-hour debate on advancing mental health.
The gist: Shanmugam addresses late police officer’s allegations, marathon debate on mental health
Allegations that Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal made about the Singapore Police Force before his suicide were addressed at the Feb 6 sitting of Parliament.
TEL Stage 4 stations handed over to SMRT for final tests
Land Transport Authority said civil and structural works for the seven new stations have been completed.
Trump not immune from election subversion charges, US appeals court rules
The ruling rebuffs his attempt to avoid a trial on charges that he undermined American democracy and the transfer of power.
Roaring into the Year of the Dragon: S’pore scales up its Chinese New Year splendour
Give CNY songs a chance: They serve as milestones of our past
Gongxi Gongxi and He Xin Nian have their roots in an era of war and occupation in China, says Ho Ai Li.
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty after a trial believed to be the first time that a parent faced a manslaughter charge in the United States stemming from a school shooting by a child.
S'pore swim queen Joscelin Yeo finally makes Sport Hall of Fame, along with seven others
Boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, table tennis player Yu Mengyu and IOC member Ng Ser Miang are also inductees.
Amid a brighter economic outlook, Indians take a shine to investing
Retail investors are driving the explosive growth of India’s mutual fund industry, says Vikram Khanna.