Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7

First-timers buying HDB resale flats could get more govt support: Desmond Lee
Outlining the Government’s plans to meet the supply crunch, the minister noted that more than 23,000 flats were completed in 2022, with another 23,000 flats slated to be handed over to buyers in 2023.
‘Be careful what you wish for’: Lively debate on keeping public housing affordable and accessible
Ramping up BTO supply urgently and capping flat prices were among suggestions raised.
Major earthquake kills over 3,700 in Turkey and Syria, weather hits survivors
The magnitude-7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.
9 ITE College East students fall ill after fitness test; ‘no abnormalities’ found: SCDF
ITE College East principal Yek Tiew Ming said the test has been suspended “for the time being”.
The popping of China’s diplomatic trial balloon
The US-China row over the shooting down of an alleged Chinese giant spy balloon may yet spur another race in space, says Jonathan Eyal.
US dollar fixed deposits gaining popularity, but do you need it?
Banks are seeing healthy take-up rate, with promotional offers running at more than 4 per cent a year for tenures between six and 12 months.
Adani too entwined in India’s political economy to fail, say analysts
The company is deeply entrenched in India, running seven airports and 10 seaports, manufacturing edible oils, buying up media, and sweeping up contracts for renewable energy.
Human or bot? Reveal yourself
Innovation and regulation around the labelling and watermarking of AI-generated content should be advanced so that AI is forced to reveal its hand, says Prof Lim Sun Sun.
askST: How do I know if a new app like Bondee is safe to use?
Cyber-security experts say you should be cautious about the permissions requested when installing new apps.
Grammys: Best and worst red-carpet looks
Sam Smith and Cardi B were winners, while Harry Styles and Shania Twain lost the plot.