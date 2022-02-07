Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 7.

 

Singapore to tap more green energy with JTC's solar push

Solar panels are now a must for lease renewals, new land allocations and launches in its estates.

READ MORE HERE

President Halimah and President Xi reaffirm S'pore-China ties

They welcomed more cooperation in areas like the digital economy, the green economy and smart cities.

READ MORE HERE

More than 80 per cent of cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared

Sats redeployed more than 40 staff from other areas of operations to ease the backlog.

READ MORE HERE

High number of patients at hospitals' emergency departments, most did not need urgent care: MOH

The children's emergency departments at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and National University Hospital have also experienced very high attendance over the past two weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Those who caught Covid-19 say they had mild flu-like symptoms

Out of 12 people whom ST spoke to, only one reported a temporary loss of taste and smell.

READ MORE HERE

7,639 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 1,074 patients hospitalised

92 of the patients in hospitals required oxygen supplementation while 21 were in ICU.

READ MORE HERE

The extra burden for parents taking care of children with special needs

Costs, juggling work and caregiving, and search for resources are part of the huge burden.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia braces itself for higher inflation

Recovering consumer demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions pushed prices up.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know about the impending GST hike

Is anyone exempt? Is GST ever absorbed? Here are answers to 15 questions about the GST.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Marking 50 years of Chingay

The Straits Times looks into its archives for highlights from the parade through the decades.

READ MORE HERE

