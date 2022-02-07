Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 7.
Singapore to tap more green energy with JTC's solar push
Solar panels are now a must for lease renewals, new land allocations and launches in its estates.
President Halimah and President Xi reaffirm S'pore-China ties
They welcomed more cooperation in areas like the digital economy, the green economy and smart cities.
More than 80 per cent of cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared
Sats redeployed more than 40 staff from other areas of operations to ease the backlog.
High number of patients at hospitals' emergency departments, most did not need urgent care: MOH
The children's emergency departments at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and National University Hospital have also experienced very high attendance over the past two weeks.
Those who caught Covid-19 say they had mild flu-like symptoms
Out of 12 people whom ST spoke to, only one reported a temporary loss of taste and smell.
7,639 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 1,074 patients hospitalised
92 of the patients in hospitals required oxygen supplementation while 21 were in ICU.
The extra burden for parents taking care of children with special needs
Costs, juggling work and caregiving, and search for resources are part of the huge burden.
Indonesia braces itself for higher inflation
Recovering consumer demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions pushed prices up.
What you need to know about the impending GST hike
Is anyone exempt? Is GST ever absorbed? Here are answers to 15 questions about the GST.
Interactive: Marking 50 years of Chingay
The Straits Times looks into its archives for highlights from the parade through the decades.
