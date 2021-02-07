Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 7.

A Covid-19 CNY: How are restaurants, businesses and people in Singapore coping

It's the last weekend before CNY and a festive season where many will be celebrating at home with safe management measures in place.

READ MORE HERE

5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine given to S'pore National Eye Centre worker due to human error

There was no adverse reaction and the staff member remains well, said the centre.

READ MORE HERE

She gave up a PhD in business to protect Chinese traditions

Lynn Wong was on track to get her PhD from Insead but gave it up to do something she felt was more important.

READ MORE HERE

First case of likely Covid-19 reinfection in Singapore, located in dormitory

The Bangladeshi worker recovered after becoming infected last April but tested positive again last month.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

The protesters marched down the streets of Yangon as policemen in riot gear stood guard.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 has changed commuting patterns. Can we keep them?

Mindset shift needed from firms and workers to maintain gains from flexi-work arrangements, says Royston Sim.

READ MORE HERE

Joint accounts: Is that my money or yours?

Many people would not think twice about opening a joint bank account with their spouses, children or even siblings.

READ MORE HERE

Logistics, regulatory bottlenecks loom as S-E Asia embarks on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Political will, logistics and regulation will weigh on the pace of immunisation.

READ MORE HERE

Juggling school and a music career: 5 S'porean teen musicians who are making a mark

They have made stage debuts, released singles and won music competitions.

READ MORE HERE

Famous Chin Mee Chin Confectionery in Katong to return next month

It is best known for its traditional toasted kaya buns, kopi and baked goods such as Swiss rolls.

READ MORE HERE