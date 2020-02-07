Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7
Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 7.
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new local infections; 1 appears to have no link to previous cases
The condition of two existing cases has worsened. One is now in critical condition in ICU, and another requires additional oxygen support.
Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to at least 630 with 69 new fatalities in Hubei province
Hubei confirmed another 2,447 new cases in the province.
Coronavirus: MFA arranging another flight to bring Singaporeans in Wuhan home
There are about 140 Singaporeans still in Wuhan.
US stocks end at records, extending rally as virus fears ease
Stocks have risen all week as investors bet that the economic hit from the epidemic would not be lasting.
Coronavirus: Chinese doctor who tried to warn of outbreak dies from virus
There had earlier been confusion surrounding his condition, after reports that he had died were followed up with reports denying that this was the case.
Four of six places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
The other two were deserted.
Chinese aerobatics team to go ahead with performance at Singapore Airshow despite coronavirus travel ban
While in Singapore, the team will undertake measures such as regular temperature and health monitoring.
Judge wrong in placing burden of proof on Government in Pofma cases: AGC
The onus should be on the party making the assertion to prove that the statements are true.
Number of drug abusers arrested hits six-year high
63 per cent of all abusers arrested last year took methamphetamine.
Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak: Novel date and gift ideas that don't require leaving home
Frills-free private dining, anyone?