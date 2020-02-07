Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 7.

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new local infections; 1 appears to have no link to previous cases



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 6) is 30, of which 11 are Singaporeans. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The condition of two existing cases has worsened. One is now in critical condition in ICU, and another requires additional oxygen support.

Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to at least 630 with 69 new fatalities in Hubei province



A security guard checks the temperature of visitors at a seafood market in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Hubei confirmed another 2,447 new cases in the province.

Coronavirus: MFA arranging another flight to bring Singaporeans in Wuhan home





Passengers boarding a Scoot flight from Wuhan to Singapore, on Jan 30, 2020. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS



There are about 140 Singaporeans still in Wuhan.

US stocks end at records, extending rally as virus fears ease



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS



Stocks have risen all week as investors bet that the economic hit from the epidemic would not be lasting.

Coronavirus: Chinese doctor who tried to warn of outbreak dies from virus



Dr Li Wenliang had been admitted to a hospital in early January and later confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to a post on his social media account. PHOTOS: WEIBO



There had earlier been confusion surrounding his condition, after reports that he had died were followed up with reports denying that this was the case.

Four of six places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed



(Clockwise from top left) Diamond Industries Jewellery Company, Yong Thai Hang, Royal Dragon Restaurant and Meeting You Restaurant were among the places visited by the Chinese tour group. ST PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, KEVIN LIM, CHONG JUN LIANG, WONG KWAI CHOW



The other two were deserted.

Chinese aerobatics team to go ahead with performance at Singapore Airshow despite coronavirus travel ban



An F-15SG aircraft, flanked by two RSAF F-16Ds, in action during the flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2018 on Feb 8, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



While in Singapore, the team will undertake measures such as regular temperature and health monitoring.

Judge wrong in placing burden of proof on Government in Pofma cases: AGC



The AGC said it is commonplace that the party that asks the court to make a ruling carries the burden to prove. PHOTO: ST FILE



The onus should be on the party making the assertion to prove that the statements are true.

Number of drug abusers arrested hits six-year high



About three in five arrested new drug abusers were under 30 years old. PHOTO: ST FILE



63 per cent of all abusers arrested last year took methamphetamine.

Valentine's Day during coronavirus outbreak: Novel date and gift ideas that don't require leaving home



Meat lovers, fancy a roaring barbecue in the background of your romantic meal for two, in your own home? Chef Sam Chablani can deliver the magic right to your doorstep. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Frills-free private dining, anyone?

