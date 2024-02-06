Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6, 2024

Plans afoot to make SimplyGo universal card for motoring, public transport, retail: Chee Hong Tat

This will take time, which is why the older card-based system has to be extended till at least 2030.

5 things you need to know about the SimplyGo saga so far

More than 20 MPs had filed questions on the saga in a debate that ran for about 40 minutes. What else did we learn about the SimplyGo system on Feb 5?

New law passed to hold serious sexual, violent crime offenders indefinitely

The new law is an additional tool to address dangerous offenders who commit serious crimes and may reoffend.

China declines comment on Philip Chan case, calls it another country’s internal affairs

He has helped promote Hong Kong-Singapore cooperation, noted a Chinese ministry spokesperson.

Singapore is not China and the problem with equating race with allegiance

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s grilling and the news of a naturalised Singapore citizen designated as a politically sensitive person raise important issues around ethnicity and allegiances, says the writer.

Free breast cancer screenings in north-east draw 600 women, 12 had abnormal results

The programme aims to help lower-income women in the district with early detection.

Tensions rise in Malaysia’s ruling coalition after reduced jail sentence for Najib

The reduction in Najib Razak’s punishment is the latest flashpoint between Pakatan Harapan and Umno, says Shannon Teoh.

‘A bit of a shock’: Charles’ cancer diagnosis 18 months after becoming king

As messages wishing the king well flooded in from heads of state across the world, some ordinary Britons said they had been shaken by the news.

New study by NTUC and Tsao Foundation finds gap in training for mature workers

It shows a need to bridge the gap between seeing the importance of training and its practical application.

Singapore to host World Para Swimming Championships in 2025

Madame Tussauds also unveiled a waxwork of Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who became the first local para athlete to be featured.

