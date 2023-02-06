Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Updated
Published
7 min ago

As shoppers return to Orchard Road, some malls remain empty and quiet

Cineleisure Orchard and The Cathay are among those with high vacancy rates and low footfall.

S'pore must put its interests first, and not let others dictate what it does: Shanmugam

The minister described the current global situation as more uncertain and challenging than any period Singapore has had to deal with, almost since independence.

US Navy divers work to recover debris from Chinese ‘spy’ balloon

The recovery effort, which is expected to take days, began not long after debris from the balloon hit the water, a defence official said.

China’s reopening set to drive more of Asia’s wealthy to Singapore

Banks are set to benefit as more ultra-rich clients set up family offices here.

Thaipusam festivities return with foot procession and live music

Thaipusam returned after a two-year hiatus with around 450 kavadi-bearers making the 3.2km journey from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

More than 35,000 devotees took part in the annual festival, which over the last two years saw muted celebrations as the authorities took steps to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

Do we think of grandparents as unpaid maids for our kids?

Grandparents are an invaluable source of childcare support. But adult children should not take advantage of them and seniors should learn to draw boundaries too, says Lee Su Shyan.

LTA monitoring illegal carpooling chat groups on Telegram

A check by ST found that there are at least five such chat groups on Telegram, with the smallest having more than 18,000 members.

I am blue-collar, you are white-collar – so what?

Such workers do not need pity; they want a fair wage, training and respect, says Krist Boo.

Primary 1: Establish a routine to start school on the right note

Experts say building after-school routines and good habits will set your child up for success.

Malaysian nabbed for allegedly using phone to record cards dealt out at MBS casino

The recordings were done when the cards were being dealt out during baccarat games, said the police.

