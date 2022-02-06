Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 6.

ST Engineering, GE Aviation among aerospace firms stepping up hiring plans in S'pore

These companies said they have observed a gradual recovery, with more planes taking to the skies.

Covid-19 cases among staff, CNY holiday lead to cargo being stuck at Changi Airport

The delay affects only cargo imports, and operations are expected to return to normal by Feb 8, says Sats.

Recovery memo from GP not needed to return to work or school: Govt

Employers should not ask for recovery memos, said a joint ministry statement.

Women in S'pore get scam messages claiming their photos being circulated online

Such scams are elaborately designed to induce victims' sense of urgency to respond, says a psychologist.

'If I were King of S'pore...': Lawyer Adrian Tan lightens critique on life with humour

The new president of the Law Society tells Executive Editor Sumiko Tan that he will continue writing in his new role.

Covid-19 hospitalisations in S'pore cross 1,000

The last time Singapore had more than 1,000 people hospitalised for Covid-19 was Dec 1, 2021.

Experts attribute Friday's spike in Covid-19 cases to backlog during CNY period

They also said the focus should remain on hospitalisation and intensive care unit occupancy rates.

GST hike: Relook timetable in the light of pandemic?

The past years have shown that there is always an unexpected sting in the virus' tail, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

Gaming addiction on the rise among children amid pandemic: Counsellors

MOE has seen more students counselled for gaming issues in recent years, with the increased access to technology and online games.

Feast your eyes on some of S'pore's hottest hawkers

This edition of Life Picks features some of Singapore's hottest hawkers. Senior correspondent Jeanmarie Tan tells us why three of them have made a big impression on customers, and not just with their cooking.

They range from a former tutor to an Indian zi char stallholder and a lady boss with a starring role in Jack Neo's latest film.

