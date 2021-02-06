Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 6.

ACS(I) teen who died after Safra Yishun accident was 'a loving son and caring friend': Family

"It's hard to let go because we had such a close bond with Jethro," they said.

Myanmar's coup conundrum: How a return to military rule has impacted Asia

Asia and the world have to balance concern and pragmatism in trying to return the country to civilian rule.

Budget 2021: More targeted support for firms, workers to seize new opportunities

Hopes are high that policymakers will not turn off the spigots too soon in Budget 2021 on Feb 16.

BTO flats in Kallang/Whampoa, Bidadari and assisted living flats oversubscribed in a day

As of 5pm on Friday, 319 applicants were vying for 169 Community Care Apartments.

Remains found in pot case: Mum accused of murdering toddler faces extra charges

She is said to have ill-treated a little girl by hitting her with a belt and a clothes hanger.

Pilot for bars and pubs to reopen extended by 2 months, but will not include more outlets

This is to mitigate the risk of further Covid-19 community transmission, said the authorities.

Luxury CEOs rave about Hainan, the Chinese island where sales are 'on fire'

A duty-free boost has provided a valuable lifeline to luxury companies deprived of tourism-related sales.

When will life return to normal? In 7 years at current Covid-19 vaccination rates

Vaccinations are happening more rapidly in richer Western countries than the rest of the globe.

Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at age 91

In 2012, at age 82, he became the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

Man jailed after cheating EZ-Link of more than $265,800 using its auto top-up programme

The police were alerted to the ruse after EZ-Link lodged a report stating that it discovered a large spike in bad debts.

