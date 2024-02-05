Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5, 2024

‘Titan of Singapore’s banking industry’: PM Lee remembers former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw

As MAS chairman, PM Lee worked with the late tycoon and valued his perspectives and advice.

askST: What’s next in the corruption case against former transport minister S. Iswaran?

The defence could now be in the process of writing representations or be still piecing together information about the case, said a law professor.

Men helped subdue suspect in Commonwealth knife attack out of concern for public safety

A 20 year-old has been arrested for suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons. 

Retrenchment benefits for Lazada employees in Singapore raised to ‘unionised norms’: Labour chief

The firm will also set up a dedicated training fund to help affected employees find jobs and learn new skills to boost their employment prospects.

Building a resilient portfolio as Temasek hits 50-year milestone

Geopolitics, climate change and the implications of generative AI are among the issues that keep Temasek deputy chief executive Chia Song Hwee up at night.

Year-end company breaks gaining traction as employers look to reward staff

Such time off around the festive period goes above and beyond employee leave entitlements.

24-hour emergency response team for family violence cases to be rolled out nationwide

The team has attended to 119 cases, mostly of spousal abuse, since it started in April 2023 in selected areas.

Chasing the Indonesian youth vote: Can Jokowi’s son make a difference?

Vice-presidential candidate Gibran has won kudos for bringing a more candid, youthful vibe to campaigning. But other factors are in play that may complicate his efforts, says Arlina Arshad.

Bali to collect tourism tax from Feb 14; tourists encouraged to pay online before arrival

Foreign visitors, including Singaporean tourists, will have to pay 150,000 rupiah (S$12.80) when arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia.

Loh Kean Yew loses in Thailand Masters final to Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen

The Singaporean was beaten 21-16, 6-21, 21-16 and has now lost in five straight finals.

