Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

China protests US downing of suspected spy balloon, keeps right for ‘reaction’
Move brings an end to a dramatic spying saga that threw a spotlight on worsening Sino-US relations.
S'pore bikers perform risky stunts at high speeds on Malaysian highway, post videos online
They make no attempt to hide their identities and the group, Kapcai Singa, insist they are aware of the risks.
The plan for an age-friendly Singapore
Singapore is ageing, and everyone in society will have to play their part in turning it into an age-friendly nation, says senior health correspondent Joyce Teo.
Asean chair to hold South China Sea code of conduct negotiations from March
Member states aim to intensify negotiations and explore new approaches with their Chinese partners.
Outbreak at Nanyang Primary not a sign of flu epidemic in the country
Doctors attribute case surge to easing of mask rules and greater reporting of respiratory illness.
Aviation rebound set to continue in 2023, but industry optimism tempered by uncertainty
The extent of recovery will depend on how quickly flights to and from China can be reinstated, say industry experts.
Aboard the Nimitz, a high-stakes passage on the high seas
The ageing US aircraft carrier is a symbol of the evolving power balance in the South China Sea, says Foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.
Visitor ‘shocked and disgusted’ by woman washing hair at Sembawang hot spring
The woman was washing her hair at the egg-cooking station, while another was lying down on a step at the station.
Green groups see red over NEA anti-waste social experiment which generated more waste
A one-day social experiment used a giant installation to show how disposable cups can accumulate within hours.
When Chinese health, diet and farming principles inspire chefs
Some chefs create menus around different ways of looking at the year or based on Chinese dietary therapy.