Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 5.

MOH investigating death of 103-year-old who was wrongly given 4th jab

The coroner has not determined if the cause of death and contributing factors were linked to vaccination.

New local Covid-19 cases in S'pore triple to 13,046; 6 more deaths reported

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.39 on Friday, up from the 1.23 reported the previous day.

More Covid-19 patients requesting MCs, despite guidelines showing no need for one

Experts say employers should set aside insistence on MCs and consider giving time off when needed.

Pandemic, protests and podiums: The Olympics return to China

When Beijing hosted the Olympics in 2008, pride and excitement filled the air. Fourteen years on, the mood is different.

Former V-P Mike Pence rejects Trump claim he could have overturned US election

Both Mr Pence and Mr Trump are potential presidential candidates in the 2024 election.

Managing the pressure of inflation: How bad will it get and should we be worried?

Rising prices has been a hot issue on the ground, with the potential to impact purchasing power as well as politics, observers say.

New bookings for Dream Cruises suspended until further notice

Its fleet will continue to operate in the region, including World Dream in Singapore.

Restaurants under No Signboard Holdings still dishing up meals amid rental red ink

It is business as usual at Mom's Touch Chicken and Burger and other eateries.

Sun, sea and history: All aboard newly launched Raffles Lighthouse tour

For $62.71, visitors can take a trip to Pulau Satumu, home to Raffles Lighthouse. 

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang starts 10-month jail term for assaulting worker after appeal is dismissed

He was also ordered to pay the victim $3,300 in compensation.

