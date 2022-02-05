Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 5.
MOH investigating death of 103-year-old who was wrongly given 4th jab
The coroner has not determined if the cause of death and contributing factors were linked to vaccination.
New local Covid-19 cases in S'pore triple to 13,046; 6 more deaths reported
The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.39 on Friday, up from the 1.23 reported the previous day.
More Covid-19 patients requesting MCs, despite guidelines showing no need for one
Experts say employers should set aside insistence on MCs and consider giving time off when needed.
Pandemic, protests and podiums: The Olympics return to China
When Beijing hosted the Olympics in 2008, pride and excitement filled the air. Fourteen years on, the mood is different.
Former V-P Mike Pence rejects Trump claim he could have overturned US election
Both Mr Pence and Mr Trump are potential presidential candidates in the 2024 election.
Managing the pressure of inflation: How bad will it get and should we be worried?
Rising prices has been a hot issue on the ground, with the potential to impact purchasing power as well as politics, observers say.
New bookings for Dream Cruises suspended until further notice
Its fleet will continue to operate in the region, including World Dream in Singapore.
Restaurants under No Signboard Holdings still dishing up meals amid rental red ink
Sun, sea and history: All aboard newly launched Raffles Lighthouse tour
Ex-actor Huang Yiliang starts 10-month jail term for assaulting worker after appeal is dismissed
