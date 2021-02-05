Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 5.

All schools suspend outdoor activities with high elements after ACS(I) boy's death

The boy lost his footing during an activity and lost consciousness as he was being lowered to the ground.

READ MORE HERE

BTO flats in Queenstown, Jurong East to go on sale for first time in a decade in August

The housing projects are among seven BTO sites that will be launched in August.

READ MORE HERE

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

He dismissed the US House Democrats' written invitation as a “public relations stunt”.

READ MORE HERE

UN Security Council calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, voices concern for Myanmar

It voices concern over the state of emergency there but stops short of condemning the coup.

READ MORE HERE

Biden tells Russia's Putin: US no longer 'rolling over'

"Aggressive actions", such as interfering with elections and cyber attacks, are over, says Biden.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks after completing SHN reclassified as an imported case

A serology test for the woman came back positive, indicating a likely past infection, says MOH.

READ MORE HERE

SIA narrows loss to $142 million in Q3 on better operating numbers, lower write-downs

Transporting vaccines is boosting cargo operations.

READ MORE HERE

More tickets issued in 2020 for smoking in HDB common areas, high-rise littering

The number of high-rise littering acts captured on camera increased by 80 per cent in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Teen's mosque terror plot: Wake-up call for Christian community in Singapore

The recent news should stir Christians to take steps to counter the extremist fringe of Christian ideologies.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of online bak kwa scams ahead of Chinese New Year

There have been scams involving the sale of "Hock Moon Hiong" bak kwa detected here.

READ MORE HERE