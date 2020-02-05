Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 5.
Coronavirus: Assemblies and other large group activities in Singapore schools and pre-schools to be suspended
Co-curricular activities and after-school programmes may continue but in smaller groups.
Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to 490 as Hubei province reports 65 new deaths
There were a further 3,156 cases detected in Hubei.
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Is faecal transmission possible? Can younger people be easily infected?
First coronavirus patient in Singapore discharged, some given anti-HIV drugs: MOH
Another patient could be discharged in the next few days.
Singapore confirms first cases of local coronavirus transmission: What we know about the 6 new cases
Two Singaporeans who returned from Wuhan tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday even though there were no symptoms.
Parliament: Law passed to raise penalties for active mobility offences; extend e-scooter footpath ban from April
In another change, those under age 16 will no longer be able to ride e-scooters on public paths without adult supervision.
Parliament: Right mix of local-foreign manpower vital to grow economy and create jobs, says Chan Chun Sing
The Government has several strategies to keep the number of foreigners here at a "manageable level", he said.
Sources say Umno president wants party to back Mahathir remaining in office as PM
Umno president Zahid Hamidi was previously allied to Mr Anwar Ibrahim.
Trump gloats over Democrats' woes ahead of State of the Union speech
"Nothing works, just like they ran the country," Mr Trump said on Twitter
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
A former drug addict, Mr Chan led a self-described "havoc" life of drinking and drugs up to his early 20s.