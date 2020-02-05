Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 5.

Coronavirus: Assemblies and other large group activities in Singapore schools and pre-schools to be suspended





Assemblies, camps, mass celebrations, and other large group and communal activities will be suspended at schools from Feb 5, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

Co-curricular activities and after-school programmes may continue but in smaller groups.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to 490 as Hubei province reports 65 new deaths



A doctor looks at a lung CT image while making his rounds at a quarantine zone in Wuhan. PHOTO: AFP



There were a further 3,156 cases detected in Hubei.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions





A recent report said that the coronavirus has been found on a doorknob in the house of an infected person. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS



Is faecal transmission possible? Can younger people be easily infected?

READ MORE HERE

First coronavirus patient in Singapore discharged, some given anti-HIV drugs: MOH



The 35-year-old Chinese national who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier but has since recovered was discharged from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases yesterday. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Another patient could be discharged in the next few days.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore confirms first cases of local coronavirus transmission: What we know about the 6 new cases





The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Two Singaporeans who returned from Wuhan tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday even though there were no symptoms.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Law passed to raise penalties for active mobility offences; extend e-scooter footpath ban from April



Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said that the new regulations will increase awareness of rules, tackle distracted riding among users, and ensure that only compliant devices are used on public paths. PHOTO: ST FILE



In another change, those under age 16 will no longer be able to ride e-scooters on public paths without adult supervision.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Right mix of local-foreign manpower vital to grow economy and create jobs, says Chan Chun Sing





The size and quality of the country's talent pool is critical to attract these investments said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Government has several strategies to keep the number of foreigners here at a "manageable level", he said.

READ MORE HERE

Sources say Umno president wants party to back Mahathir remaining in office as PM





Almost immediately after he was installed as Prime Minister, questions were raised over whether Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (pictured) would eventually hand the reins to former nemesis Mr Anwar Ibrahim. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Umno president Zahid Hamidi was previously allied to Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

READ MORE HERE

Trump gloats over Democrats' woes ahead of State of the Union speech





Trump departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House, Jan 31, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



"Nothing works, just like they ran the country," Mr Trump said on Twitter

READ MORE HERE

Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69





People pay their respects at the wake of the late Pastor Philip Chan at The Hiding Place on Feb 4, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A former drug addict, Mr Chan led a self-described "havoc" life of drinking and drugs up to his early 20s.

READ MORE HERE