Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2024

Delivery of mental health services to be moved into community to widen reach
By 2030, all 1,350 projected Healthier SG GP clinics and all polyclinics will offer mental health services.
‘Tell the China story well’: Beijing’s campaign to co-opt Chinese diaspora gains urgency amid pressures
This comes amid a flagging economy and a wrestle for control over discourse said to be dominated by western liberal nations.
Line crossed under foreign interference law when people promote foreign political interests: Experts
Security experts weigh in on the first case dealt with under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act.
How a woman lost $6m in a ‘sure-win’ investment scam
She was attracted by the super-high profits but did not realise that the investment was a Ponzi scam.
Whistle-blowers claim spartan office in River Valley is front for major vape distributor; HSA monitoring
The office allegedly handles the regional distribution of millions of dollars worth of illicit vapes.
‘I needed to be alive for my son’: Bangkok blaze survivor on her journey to recovery
Adeline Tok underwent more than 100 operations after the 2009 Bangkok nightclub fire which killed nearly 70 people including two of her Singaporean friends.
Man, 20, arrested in Commonwealth Avenue and chopper and knife seized; 7 injured
Is it ever okay to just give $2? A closer look at the complexities of ‘hongbao maths’
Chinese New Year requires calculations that take into account history, economics, design, social sciences and game theory. But does it really need to be this hard, asks Jeremy Au Yong.