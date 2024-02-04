Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2024

Delivery of mental health services to be moved into community to widen reach

By 2030, all 1,350 projected Healthier SG GP clinics and all polyclinics will offer mental health services.

READ MORE HERE

‘Tell the China story well’: Beijing’s campaign to co-opt Chinese diaspora gains urgency amid pressures

This comes amid a flagging economy and a wrestle for control over discourse said to be dominated by western liberal nations.

READ MORE HERE

Line crossed under foreign interference law when people promote foreign political interests: Experts

Security experts weigh in on the first case dealt with under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act.

READ MORE HERE

How a woman lost $6m in a ‘sure-win’ investment scam

She was attracted by the super-high profits but did not realise that the investment was a Ponzi scam.

READ MORE HERE

Whistle-blowers claim spartan office in River Valley is front for major vape distributor; HSA monitoring

The office allegedly handles the regional distribution of millions of dollars worth of illicit vapes.

READ MORE HERE

‘I needed to be alive for my son’: Bangkok blaze survivor on her journey to recovery

Ms Adeline Tok survived the infamous 2009 Santika Club New Year's Eve fire in Bangkok, which killed more than 60 people.

Adeline Tok underwent more than 100 operations after the 2009 Bangkok nightclub fire which killed nearly 70 people including two of her Singaporean friends.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 20, arrested in Commonwealth Avenue and chopper and knife seized; 7 injured

A six-year-old girl was among those hurt.

READ MORE HERE

Is it ever okay to just give $2? A closer look at the complexities of ‘hongbao maths’

Chinese New Year requires calculations that take into account history, economics, design, social sciences and game theory. But does it really need to be this hard, asks Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore’s Loh Kean Yew one win from ending badminton title drought at Thailand Masters

He will face Chinese Taipei's world No.14 Chou Tien-chen in the final today.

READ MORE HERE

‘Democracy on the ballot’ the battle cry in US presidential race

The country is at war with itself during this election year, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

