Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Singapore tech grads in limbo amid shrinking job market

Information and digital technology graduates had a 97.8% overall employment rate in November 2021.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore firm, director blacklisted by US for links to network supporting war against Ukraine

Asia Trading & Construction and its director were identified as having sold helicopters on behalf of a Russian state-owned firm.

READ MORE HERE

US postpones Blinken trip to China over ‘spy balloon’ incident

The balloon flew over the US north-west, where there are sensitive airbases and strategic missiles.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Man’s death after playing golf not due to Covid-19 booster taken three weeks before: Coroner

An autopsy found that Mr Seung Jun Shin's heart was twice the size of that of an adult male.

READ MORE HERE

Crime wave in the USA: Concerns growing over public safety

Exacerbated by a policing problem, this is turning into a political hot potato for US President Biden and his Democratic Party.

READ MORE HERE

COEs, EVs, private-hire cars: What’s in store in Year of the Rabbit?

ST's Christopher Tan looks at the changes and trends affecting the world of mobility in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Chingay 2023 returns in its full glory despite heavy downpour

With the theme of Embrace Tomorrow, the Chingay Parade is back as a fully in-person event after two years. Here are highlights of the first night of the parade.

"May you have good health, prosperity, good luck, and much joy in the Year of the Rabbit," PM Lee told the crowd.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s conveyor belt sushi chains act quickly against alarming stunts

Sushiro said on Friday that it will only serve orders placed by customers as an interim measure.

READ MORE HERE

Asean’s first meeting in Indonesia focuses on ‘open, in-depth, frank’ talks on Myanmar

Asean foreign ministers are in Jakarta for the first ministerial meeting under Indonesia’s chairmanship.

READ MORE HERE

$12m Toto Hong Bao jackpot go to three winners who picked 4, 6, 21, 25, 34 and 40

Snaking lines were spotted at Singapore Pools outlets on Friday morning as punters placed final bets before the draw.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top