Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Singapore tech grads in limbo amid shrinking job market
Information and digital technology graduates had a 97.8% overall employment rate in November 2021.
S’pore firm, director blacklisted by US for links to network supporting war against Ukraine
Asia Trading & Construction and its director were identified as having sold helicopters on behalf of a Russian state-owned firm.
US postpones Blinken trip to China over ‘spy balloon’ incident
The balloon flew over the US north-west, where there are sensitive airbases and strategic missiles.
Man’s death after playing golf not due to Covid-19 booster taken three weeks before: Coroner
An autopsy found that Mr Seung Jun Shin's heart was twice the size of that of an adult male.
Crime wave in the USA: Concerns growing over public safety
Exacerbated by a policing problem, this is turning into a political hot potato for US President Biden and his Democratic Party.
COEs, EVs, private-hire cars: What’s in store in Year of the Rabbit?
ST's Christopher Tan looks at the changes and trends affecting the world of mobility in 2023.
Chingay 2023 returns in its full glory despite heavy downpour
"May you have good health, prosperity, good luck, and much joy in the Year of the Rabbit," PM Lee told the crowd.
Japan’s conveyor belt sushi chains act quickly against alarming stunts
Sushiro said on Friday that it will only serve orders placed by customers as an interim measure.
Asean’s first meeting in Indonesia focuses on ‘open, in-depth, frank’ talks on Myanmar
Asean foreign ministers are in Jakarta for the first ministerial meeting under Indonesia’s chairmanship.
$12m Toto Hong Bao jackpot go to three winners who picked 4, 6, 21, 25, 34 and 40
Snaking lines were spotted at Singapore Pools outlets on Friday morning as punters placed final bets before the draw.