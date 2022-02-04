Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 4.

'Incredibly complex': ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during US raid

US officials say they could have easily killed Quraishi with a precision missile.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore firms confident despite Omicron wave, plan to make hybrid work permanent

Many companies have also implemented new policies to address their employees' well-being, one of them being a "right to disconnect" policy.

READ MORE HERE

CNY disrupted by weekend blazes; HDB residents hope repairs will be completed soon

Fires in Telok Blangah and Tampines flats disrupt families' Chinese New Year plans.

READ MORE HERE

A new 4G leadership style is taking shape

The 4G governing style looks to be one that is based on collegial leadership and partnership with citizens, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook owner Meta erases $338 billion in value, biggest wipeout in history

The Facebook owner plunged 26% on Thursday on the back of woeful earnings results.

READ MORE HERE

Mandai Lake Road bridge used by wildlife; seven roadkill incidents reported

Nearly 70 wildlife species have been spotted using a bridge across Mandai Lake Road since December 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Don't click links: CNB, Iras among latest organisations to warn against fake e-mails, SMSes

Iras said the fake SMS contained a link and appeared together with previous legitimate messages.

READ MORE HERE

Driver arrested after Mercedes knocks down gate when it allegedly lunged towards PMD rider

"I didn't expect the car to suddenly rush forward towards me,” said the PMD rider.

READ MORE HERE

Return of 'fire and fury' with North Korean missile tests unlikely: Analysts

Experts say the tests, which were accompanied by less fiery rhetoric, seemed aimed at domestic goals.

READ MORE HERE

ST Scroll Back on Toto Hongbao Draw: We’re more likely to be squashed by vending machine than to win lottery?

Look back at how people stay ever hopeful there are lucky lottery numbers or outlets, even as a statistician says the draws give equal chances to all numbers and combinations, and there's no pattern to it.

READ MORE HERE

