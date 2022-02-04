Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 4.
'Incredibly complex': ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during US raid
S'pore firms confident despite Omicron wave, plan to make hybrid work permanent
Many companies have also implemented new policies to address their employees' well-being, one of them being a "right to disconnect" policy.
CNY disrupted by weekend blazes; HDB residents hope repairs will be completed soon
A new 4G leadership style is taking shape
The 4G governing style looks to be one that is based on collegial leadership and partnership with citizens, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Facebook owner Meta erases $338 billion in value, biggest wipeout in history
Mandai Lake Road bridge used by wildlife; seven roadkill incidents reported
Nearly 70 wildlife species have been spotted using a bridge across Mandai Lake Road since December 2019.
Don't click links: CNB, Iras among latest organisations to warn against fake e-mails, SMSes
Iras said the fake SMS contained a link and appeared together with previous legitimate messages.
Driver arrested after Mercedes knocks down gate when it allegedly lunged towards PMD rider
Return of 'fire and fury' with North Korean missile tests unlikely: Analysts
Experts say the tests, which were accompanied by less fiery rhetoric, seemed aimed at domestic goals.
ST Scroll Back on Toto Hongbao Draw: We’re more likely to be squashed by vending machine than to win lottery?
Look back at how people stay ever hopeful there are lucky lottery numbers or outlets, even as a statistician says the draws give equal chances to all numbers and combinations, and there's no pattern to it.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!