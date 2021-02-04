Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 4.

World Economic Forum in Singapore postponed from May to Aug 17-20

Current global travel restrictions have made planning for an in-person meeting in the first half of 2021 difficult.

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India tests positive for Covid-19 two weeks after completing SHN

Her case may be reclassified as an imported case, as her serology test result is pending.

S'pore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine: Side effects of jab similar to Pfizer's

These side effects typically resolve on their own within a few days.

Myanmar coup: Few good options for US and other Western nations

Broad sanctions imposed previously and lifted in 2016 did nothing to persuade the military to change its path.

Why did Myanmar military launch a coup when it's already in charge?

The real story has to do with a mix of institutional antagonism, personal ambitions and tensions between Aung San Suu Kyi and General Min Aung Hlaing.

InstaSex: When teens become prey on social media

CloseUp investigates what lurks behind the smartphone screens of many Singapore children and adolescents.

Canada designates far-right Proud Boys a banned terrorist group

Founded in 2016, the group is present in Canada, the US and other countries.

Fewer visitors at Chinatown Complex wet market as experts remind shoppers of Covid-19 risk

Queues continued to form at some popular stalls selling seafood and steamboat ingredients.

Singapore R&D pioneer Louis Lim dies at 81

He played a central role in setting up setting up Singapore's first biomedical research facility.

Podcast Wars: Big names inking multi-million-dollar deals

The likes of Spotify and Amazon are snapping up names such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

