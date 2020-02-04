Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 4.
Coronavirus: China's leadership admits 'shortcomings' in outbreak response
China's elite Politburo Standing Committee called for improvements to the "national emergency management system" following "shortcoming and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic."
Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 64 new deaths, more than 2,300 new infections
A further 2,345 cases were detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 13,522.
Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats
The Manpower, Education and National Development ministries said there are guidelines for landlords with tenants on home quarantine or LOA.
As world panics over the coronavirus virus, can Singapore come together?
Even as the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic deepens, a severe toll could be exacted on individuals and society. And while the Government will roll out measures to help those in need, Singaporeans must play their part.
AirAsia CEO Fernandes and chairman step aside as Airbus bribery allegations probed
Authorities are investigating allegations that Airbus paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.4 million) to win plane orders from the company.
Man kidnapped in January in Thailand returns to Singapore court to face misappropriation charges
Court documents did not state if the misappropriation case was linked to his alleged kidnapping.
NParks looking into cause of hundreds of dead fish washed up at Pasir Ris Park
The silver-coloured fishes, as well as several crabs, were spotted washed up at Pasir Ris Park.
With acquittal assured, Trump lawyers blast Democrats in impeachment trial
A final vote is scheduled Wednesday on whether Trump is guilty of the charges and should be removed. Before that, he is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union speech to Congress.
Urinetown: The Musical leads with seven Life Theatre Awards nominations
After a jam-packed year of theatre, the nominations for the The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2020 are in.
Britain to introduce emergency law to prevent early release of convicted terrorists
This comes after an attacker stabbed two people in London days after he was set free half way through his prison term.