Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 4.

Coronavirus: China's leadership admits 'shortcomings' in outbreak response



In a photo taken on Jan 31, 2020, Chinese paramilitary police officers wear masks patrol at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



China's elite Politburo Standing Committee called for improvements to the "national emergency management system" following "shortcoming and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic."

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 64 new deaths, more than 2,300 new infections



A worker takes the body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, on Feb 1. 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



A further 2,345 cases were detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 13,522.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats



In a photo taken on Dec 27, 2013, a man with his luggage waits for a lift. Landlords found to have irresponsibly evicted residents on Leave of Absence or quarantine may face restrictions, be barred from renting out flats. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Manpower, Education and National Development ministries said there are guidelines for landlords with tenants on home quarantine or LOA.

READ MORE HERE

As world panics over the coronavirus virus, can Singapore come together?



A resident walks past posters informing residents of the mask collection points and timings at Toa Payoh Central Zone 4 RC on February 1, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Even as the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic deepens, a severe toll could be exacted on individuals and society. And while the Government will roll out measures to help those in need, Singaporeans must play their part.

READ MORE HERE

AirAsia CEO Fernandes and chairman step aside as Airbus bribery allegations probed



A committee comprising the non-executive members of AirAsia's board will review the allegations and take any necessary action. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Authorities are investigating allegations that Airbus paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.4 million) to win plane orders from the company.

READ MORE HERE

Man kidnapped in January in Thailand returns to Singapore court to face misappropriation charges



Mark Cheng Jin Quan, whose kidnapping in Thailand made headlines in January, appeared in a district court on Feb 3 over charges in a case where he allegedly misappropriated more than $320,000 in 2014. PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW, LIANHE WANBAO



Court documents did not state if the misappropriation case was linked to his alleged kidnapping.

READ MORE HERE

NParks looking into cause of hundreds of dead fish washed up at Pasir Ris Park



Three cleaners were seen along the approximately 150m stretch of shoreline clearing the dead animals into large bags. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The silver-coloured fishes, as well as several crabs, were spotted washed up at Pasir Ris Park.

READ MORE HERE

With acquittal assured, Trump lawyers blast Democrats in impeachment trial



US President Donald Trump (right) and his son Barron arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb 2, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



A final vote is scheduled Wednesday on whether Trump is guilty of the charges and should be removed. Before that, he is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union speech to Congress.

READ MORE HERE

Urinetown: The Musical leads with seven Life Theatre Awards nominations



A production photo from the theatre production Urinetown: The Musical, by Pangdemonium. PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN



After a jam-packed year of theatre, the nominations for the The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2020 are in.

READ MORE HERE

Britain to introduce emergency law to prevent early release of convicted terrorists



British police officers are seen near the site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, on Feb 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



This comes after an attacker stabbed two people in London days after he was set free half way through his prison term.

READ MORE HERE