Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3, 2024

US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria, officials say
President Joe Biden earlier witnessed the remains of three American soldiers killed in Jordan being returned to the US.
Malaysia’s reputation, Anwar’s reformist credentials take a hit after Najib’s sentence cut
Najib's jail term was halved, and his fine was reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.
Who is Philip Chan, the man against whom S’pore has invoked its foreign interference law?
He said it is the duty of overseas Chinese to tell China’s story well, and spread and pass on its culture.
askST: What’s a ‘politically significant person’, other questions about S’pore’s foreign interference law
A naturalised Singapore citizen was served a Notice of Intended Designation on Feb 2.
Proposed integrated development in Kembangan to have 340 BTO units, new CC
The new Kampong Kembangan Community Club will have more sports and recreational facilities.
Singapore gears up to ride EV microchips boom
An ongoing chips glut that has gutted growth worldwide could have hurt the local industry much harder, if not for the steady demand for automotive chips.
Electrolux to shut Singapore regional HQ by May, impacting 100 to 200 employees
Social service pioneer S. Vasoo receives lifetime volunteer award for contributions to sector
The MSF gave out 298 awards to honour the passion and dedication of its partners and volunteers.
From Aragog to the Hippogriff: A piece of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World lands in Sentosa
Here's what to expect at the nighttime Forbidden Forest Experience, which launches in Sentosa on Feb 3.
Celebrate the romance of design this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day
Festive accents with a touch of love set the stage for the Year of the Wood Dragon as well as Valentine’s Day.