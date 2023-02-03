Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S-E Asia’s largest energy storage system set up on Jurong Island
The system stores excess solar energy generated in the day to be used at times of higher electricity demand.
Fed move won’t ease price pressures in S’pore: Analysts
Short-term rates will likely climb higher tracking the 0.25 per cent rate increase by the Fed, said industry watchers.
Can Budget 2023 prepare S'pore for slowing growth and structural shifts?
Singaporeans will look to it for assurance in navigating the challenging economic environment, says Assoc Prof Terence Ho.
‘I will be transparent and above board’: MP Tin Pei Ling on joining Grab
Her appointment was made public after she appeared at a Chinese New Year lunch hosted by Grab.
Physical Kopitiam cards to be discontinued from June 30
Customers will have to pay for their meals using the FairPrice app to continue enjoying a 10% discount.
With T-bill yields at 3.88%, are fixed deposits looking more attractive?
Some promotional fixed deposit offers from banks are offering higher rates than Thursday’s T-bill yield of 3.88 per cent.
Japan releases 2023 sakura forecast: Here’s where and when to see the cherry blossoms
This is the first sakura season since Japan reopened its borders in October last year.
No place for violence in the name of Islam, says Mufti after 18-year-old detained under ISA
He said the teen was a “misguided young Muslim who channelled his religious fervour wrongly and dangerously".
Woman sued for $3m by man she rejected counterclaims for at least $1,475
Problems arose for the pair in 2020 when they became misaligned in how they saw their relationship.
Marie Kondo ‘gave up’, but tidying up is still its own kind of life-changing magic
The decluttering guru may have taken a step back, but her method of creating neat and organised spaces can still help us spark joy in our lives, says writer Karen Tee.