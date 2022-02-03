Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 3.
GPs see surge in number of patients over CNY holidays, some with respiratory infection
"The surge in numbers was probably due to closure of most other clinics during Chinese New Year," one doctor said.
Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
Ukrainians in S'pore anxious over possible Russian invasion
Some remain hopeful that war can be averted, especially with diplomatic negotiations under way.
3,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 819 patients hospitalised
While the total number hospitalised increased compared to Tuesday, there was a decrease in community cases.
New initiatives for passengers with dementia, other invisible disabilities launched at Changi Airport
They are: customisable airport guide, lanyards for those with invisible disabilities and specialised training for staff.
Winter Olympics: Which are the 15 sports at the Games and the key athletes to watch?
Do you know the difference between alpine skiing and cross-country skiing? What is a biathlon?
Umno's resurgence unravels Malay unity pact with PAS
PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin said "our patience is running thin with... the betrayals by some Umno leaders".
Wife, aunt of North Korea's Kim Jong Un make rare public appearance amid pandemic
They attended an art performance in Pyongyang celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday.
With crypto crimes on the rise, crypto investors could be vulnerable as a node for such fraud
A report said US$8.6 billion (S$11.7 billion) of cryptocurrency was laundered last year, up by 30% from 2020.
Huayi 2022: 20 years of Chinese arts
