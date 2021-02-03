Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 3.

Bill limiting police use of TraceTogether data to serious crimes passed by Parliament

The Bill was put through all three readings in one parliamentary sitting.

Critical need to rebuild the public's trust in TraceTogether

What Singaporeans take issue with is the perceived lack of a timely and proactive admission of an error, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

$900 million given to landlords under rental relief framework to help tenants stay afloat

115,990 cash grant notices were issued to property owners with tenants eligible for rental relief.

Hundreds of shoppers throng Chinatown Complex wet market ahead of Chinese New Year

They were hoping to stock up on seafood and ingredients for steamboat dishes.

GPs, polyclinics seeing rise in patients with flu-like symptoms as some let guard down

Some patients could also be heeding advice to seek medical attention early for acute respiratory infections.

3 children among 19 new Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore

They are aged between one and three years old.

Crime rate up in 2020 with more scam cases even as Home Team supports Covid-19 fight

Violent extremist ideologies also remained a concern, with the recent case of a student detained by the ISD.

Singapore factory activity continues uptrend, expands for seventh straight month in January

Experts said the manufacturing sector is likely to see a modest increase this year.

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO as sales rocket past US$100 billion

Bezos wants to focus on his philanthropy, media and space projects, among "other passions".

Keep your health in check: Regular check-ups can help detect diseases that show no symptoms

Diseases of the heart, cancer and diabetes have no symptoms in the early stages.

