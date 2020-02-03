Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 3.
Safeguarding jobs, businesses primary focus in Singapore's battle against Wuhan virus: Chan Chun Sing
The impact of the Wuhan virus could be "wider, deeper and longer" than that of the Sars epidemic in 2003, said the Trade and Industry Minister.
Wuhan virus: China's Hubei province reports 56 new deaths, more than 2,100 new confirmed cases
Hubei showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,103 new cases.
Wuhan virus: 15 people refused entry into Singapore following new travel restrictions
All new visitors who have been in mainland China within the past 14 days will be barred from entering or transiting in Singapore.
Wuhan virus: No new cases reported in Singapore on Sunday; all 18 confirmed cases are in stable condition
Most of the confirmed cases are improving, the Ministry of Health said.
China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province
No human case of the H5N1 virus has been reported.
British police shoot man dead after London 'terror-related' stabbing attack
A hoax device was found strapped to the body of the man killed by armed officers.
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
These workers will be required to go on a 14-day leave of absence when they return to Singapore.
Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers to strike as Wuhan virus outbreak worsens
More than 9,000 union members have pledged to take part, first in suspending non-emergency services offered by the city's Hospital Authority.
Bus driver extricated from seat after accident near Changi Airport T2; 6 passengers also taken to hospital
The complex rescue operation lasted 45 minutes.
Taiwan singer Elva Hsiao admits she has dated more than 100 men
The 40-year-old said she is not bothered by what others think about her love life, adding that she is not one to hole up at home and brood alone.