Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Safeguarding jobs, businesses primary focus in Singapore's battle against Wuhan virus: Chan Chun Sing





(From left) Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo alongside Far East Hospitality CEO Arthur Kiong (fifth from left) during a visit to Oasia Hotel Downtown on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The impact of the Wuhan virus could be "wider, deeper and longer" than that of the Sars epidemic in 2003, said the Trade and Industry Minister.

Wuhan virus: China's Hubei province reports 56 new deaths, more than 2,100 new confirmed cases





Funeral parlour staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on Jan 30, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hubei showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,103 new cases.

Wuhan virus: 15 people refused entry into Singapore following new travel restrictions





In a photo taken on Jan 22, Changi Airport staff screen passengers for possible Wuhan virus infection symptoms as they arrive in Singapore. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



All new visitors who have been in mainland China within the past 14 days will be barred from entering or transiting in Singapore.

Wuhan virus: No new cases reported in Singapore on Sunday; all 18 confirmed cases are in stable condition





A resident collects masks from the mask collection counters at the Residents’ Committee centre at Block 47 Telok Blangah Drive on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Most of the confirmed cases are improving, the Ministry of Health said.

China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province





In this picture taken on Nov 17, 2019, a farmer tends to chickens at a farm in Heihe, China. PHOTO: REUTERS



No human case of the H5N1 virus has been reported.

British police shoot man dead after London 'terror-related' stabbing attack





A police officer is seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London in Britain, on Feb 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



A hoax device was found strapped to the body of the man killed by armed officers.

About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo





A Health Alert Notice placed near the Changi Airport Terminal 1 Arrival hall on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



These workers will be required to go on a 14-day leave of absence when they return to Singapore.

Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers to strike as Wuhan virus outbreak worsens





Representatives from various unions hold slogans during a press conference on the latest update of the strike actions in Hong Kong on Feb 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



More than 9,000 union members have pledged to take part, first in suspending non-emergency services offered by the city's Hospital Authority.

Bus driver extricated from seat after accident near Changi Airport T2; 6 passengers also taken to hospital





The bus, which is operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, was found crushed against a concrete pillar near Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI



The complex rescue operation lasted 45 minutes.

Taiwan singer Elva Hsiao admits she has dated more than 100 men





Taiwan singer Elva Hsiao revealed in a Chinese comedy show that she has gone on dates with more than 100 men. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ELVA HSIAO/FACEBOOK



The 40-year-old said she is not bothered by what others think about her love life, adding that she is not one to hole up at home and brood alone.

