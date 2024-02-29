Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 29, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to keep defence spending at 3% of GDP as risk of conflict has become ‘non-zero’
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament a strong SAF will act as a deterrence against aggressors.
Buying F-35As will complement RSAF’s F-35Bs
They will have longer flying range, heavier weapons carrying capacity and less logistics burden.
Four-room flats in Hougang, Tanglin Halt most popular among first-timers in February BTO exercise
Application rates were lower for flats in the non-mature estates of Punggol, Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang.
Boy, 3, allegedly locked in dark room, shouted at by pre-school teachers; police investigating
The child, along with another who allegedly received similar treatment, has been withdrawn from the school.
Rent subsidy? GST exemption? Time to experiment with measures to save bookshops, says book community
Some also say a discussion is due about whether the state-of-the-art libraries here are inadvertently killing bookshops.
‘Not what good neighbours do’: Filipino lawmaker hits out at Singapore over Taylor Swift deal
A Filipino lawmaker wants the Philippines' foreign ministry to question how Singapore scored its exclusivity deal for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Woman who ‘brought nothing but grief’ to brief marriage with millionaire gets $5k in divorce
The perfect job may not exist and that’s okay
Don't fall into the trap of chasing only those jobs that you are passionate about, says the writer.
Messi saga shows lucrative Chinese football market comes with political risks: Analysts
Chinese authorities have since cancelled two Argentina friendlies due to take place in Hangzhou and Beijing in March.