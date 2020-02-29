Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 29.
WHO raises global coronavirus risk to maximum level
The risk was being raised to "very high" because of the continued increase in cases and the number of new countries affected in recent days, said WHO.
Dow slumps again to finish worst week since October 2008
The Dow and S&P 500 cut their losses after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy stayed "strong" but vowing to "use our tools" to provide support.
New coronavirus cluster at company in Science Park II with 4 staff infected, including 2 new cases announced
The two new cases announced on Friday are linked to Wizlearn Technologies, an e-learning solutions company. Two of the earlier cases are also linked to the same firm.
Muhyiddin emerges as front runner to be Malaysia's next PM, with backing from Umno and PAS
Coupled with Bersatu's 36 MPs, the former deputy premier will have the support of 93 parliamentarians, just 19 shy of a simple majority.
Ultra-secret South Korean cult's tactics in Singapore mirror those used elsewhere
Recruited members are not allowed to contact one another, verify teachings with other churches or speak to their families about the group's activities.
A model, a teaching moment, or too lax? China media divided on Singapore's virus approach
Singapore is probably the "biggest success story of the epidemic so far", said one publication in China.
Coronavirus vaccine will not be ready soon, earliest by year end: Duke-NUS don
A candidate vaccine, which China and Israel said will be ready soon, is not the same as a vaccine available for people to use.
Front-line Fighters: Battling public stigma during the coronavirus outbreak
"If helping them means sending them home after their shifts, why not?" said a driver about ferrying healthcare workers.
NUS student took photos of woman in shower a month after he was spotted by another victim
NUS imposed disciplinary sanctions on Ryan You Jun Chao and he has since graduated.
8 dishes to try at Chatuchak Night Market Singapore
The market at The Grandstand in Turf Club Road offers a charming selection of Thai street food and merchandise but do not expect the typical cheap prices in Thailand.