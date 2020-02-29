Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 29.

WHO raises global coronavirus risk to maximum level



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on the situation regarding Covid-19. PHOTO: AFP



The risk was being raised to "very high" because of the continued increase in cases and the number of new countries affected in recent days, said WHO.

Dow slumps again to finish worst week since October 2008



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb 27, 2020 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP



The Dow and S&P 500 cut their losses after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy stayed "strong" but vowing to "use our tools" to provide support.

New coronavirus cluster at company in Science Park II with 4 staff infected, including 2 new cases announced



The two new confirmed cases are linked to Wizlearn Technologies, an e-learning solutions company located at 10 Science Park Road. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



The two new cases announced on Friday are linked to Wizlearn Technologies, an e-learning solutions company. Two of the earlier cases are also linked to the same firm.

Muhyiddin emerges as front runner to be Malaysia's next PM, with backing from Umno and PAS



Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin will have the support of 93 parliamentarians, just 19 shy of a simple majority. PHOTO: AFP



Coupled with Bersatu's 36 MPs, the former deputy premier will have the support of 93 parliamentarians, just 19 shy of a simple majority.

Ultra-secret South Korean cult's tactics in Singapore mirror those used elsewhere



A woman with a face mask walks in front of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, on Feb 27, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Recruited members are not allowed to contact one another, verify teachings with other churches or speak to their families about the group's activities.

A model, a teaching moment, or too lax? China media divided on Singapore's virus approach



Booths set up by Raffles Medical for temperature screening at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Singapore is probably the "biggest success story of the epidemic so far", said one publication in China.

Coronavirus vaccine will not be ready soon, earliest by year end: Duke-NUS don



Professor Wang Linfa, director of the emerging infectious disease programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, said people tend to confuse a candidate vaccine with a vaccine available for people to use. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



A candidate vaccine, which China and Israel said will be ready soon, is not the same as a vaccine available for people to use.

Front-line Fighters: Battling public stigma during the coronavirus outbreak



In the second episode of the Front-line Fighters series, watch how front-line workers in public transport keep Singaporeans moving every day.



"If helping them means sending them home after their shifts, why not?" said a driver about ferrying healthcare workers.

NUS student took photos of woman in shower a month after he was spotted by another victim



NUS student Ryan You Jun Chao pleaded guilty in a district court on Feb 28 to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



NUS imposed disciplinary sanctions on Ryan You Jun Chao and he has since graduated.

8 dishes to try at Chatuchak Night Market Singapore



Chatuchak Night Market Singapore runs till May 3 and is located at The Grandstand in Turf Club Road. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



The market at The Grandstand in Turf Club Road offers a charming selection of Thai street food and merchandise but do not expect the typical cheap prices in Thailand.

