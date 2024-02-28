Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore-China visa deal has minimal impact on Hong Kong: Observers
Hong Kong’s advantage over Singapore is the territory’s access and proximity to the mainland, they said.
PUB to build world’s largest facility to help remove CO2 from ocean
When fully operational in 2025, it can remove 3,650 tonnes of CO2 from the ocean yearly.
Budget 2024: MPs debate measures to uplift vulnerable groups of workers
Groups ranging from senior workers to freelancers were in focus during the eight-hour debate in Parliament.
More adult learners aged 31 and above returning to ITE for part-time studies
About 53 per cent of such students are now in part-time higher Nitec and Nitec courses at ITE, up from 34 per cent in 2023.
Will you recognise the signs if your child is troubled?
Children as young as seven are afraid to share their mental health struggles for fear of being scolded. What are some signs to watch for and what can parents do?
How well do you know American pop star Taylor Swift?
Around 46% of T-bills allotted to retail investors in each auction in 2024
Diplomacy by the numbers: China is ahead of the US in East Asia – does it matter?
Diplomatic presence does not equate to or guarantee influence, but it shows an intention to build influence.
‘Menace to society’: Man admits he tried to sexually assault 81-year-old mother
Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of preventive detention, which detains repeat offenders for up to 20 years.
Pickled olive skewers, oyster cakes and more at inaugural Hinghwa Food and Cultural Festival
The event will also feature crafts by heritage brands and performances specially flown in from China.