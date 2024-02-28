Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28, 2024

Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 08:16 AM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 08:06 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore-China visa deal has minimal impact on Hong Kong: Observers

Hong Kong’s advantage over Singapore is the territory’s access and proximity to the mainland, they said.

READ MORE HERE

PUB to build world’s largest facility to help remove CO2 from ocean

When fully operational in 2025, it can remove 3,650 tonnes of CO2 from the ocean yearly.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2024: MPs debate measures to uplift vulnerable groups of workers

Groups ranging from senior workers to freelancers were in focus during the eight-hour debate in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More adult learners aged 31 and above returning to ITE for part-time studies

About 53 per cent of such students are now in part-time higher Nitec and Nitec courses at ITE, up from 34 per cent in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Will you recognise the signs if your child is troubled?

Children as young as seven are afraid to share their mental health struggles for fear of being scolded. What are some signs to watch for and what can parents do?

READ MORE HERE

How well do you know American pop star Taylor Swift?

Test your Swiftie knowledge with these nine questions related to her music.

READ MORE HERE

Around 46% of T-bills allotted to retail investors in each auction in 2024

That is up from about 13% in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Diplomacy by the numbers: China is ahead of the US in East Asia – does it matter?

Diplomatic presence does not equate to or guarantee influence, but it shows an intention to build influence.

READ MORE HERE

‘Menace to society’: Man admits he tried to sexually assault 81-year-old mother

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of preventive detention, which detains repeat offenders for up to 20 years.

READ MORE HERE

Pickled olive skewers, oyster cakes and more at inaugural Hinghwa Food and Cultural Festival

The event will also feature crafts by heritage brands and performances specially flown in from China.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top