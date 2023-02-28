Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB to launch more BTO flats in mature estates in 2023
‘New chapter’: UK PM Sunak strikes Northern Ireland deal with EU
They agreed to remove “any sense of a border” between Britain and its province - a situation that had angered politicians on both sides.
MHA to introduce new laws to tackle online harms
The expanded scope of the proposed Act will include powers to stop or remove communications that facilitate crimes in the physical world, including the incitement of violence.
Mediation to be mandatory for noise disputes between neighbours
Those involved in such disputes could face penalties if they do not attend the mediation sessions.
SportSG, partners apologise for ‘lapse’ in shoe-recycling project
A Reuters investigation tracking 11 pairs of donated shoes showed that none made it to a Singapore recycling facility.
Public might be allowed to block international calls, SMSes in war on scams
The authorities are also exploring a money-lock solution for bank customers to lock up a designated sum in their accounts.
What you need to know: Debate on government spending
From the relaxation of exit permit rules for NSmen to the deployment of a new saliva test for illicit drugs, here are some of the key announcements on Monday.
4 family members and a mistress: Who are the 5 linked to HK model Abby Choi’s grisly murder?
The police are investigating if the mistress of Ms Choi’s former father-in-law knew about the case.
China not likely to sit on the Ukraine fence for long
China cannot afford a reduced and weakened Russia. But it also cannot risk being dragged into the Ukraine conflict wrong-footed, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.