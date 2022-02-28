Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 28.
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on high alert; US calls move 'unacceptable'
This move comes as Ukraine and Russia say they would hold talks without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border.
Europe and Russia airspace bans raise echo of Cold War disruption
Putin's plan for rapid invasion of Ukraine has not gone as expected
Events this week are set to show goal of swift Ukrainian collapse is no longer achievable.
Fresh sanctions may push Moscow closer to Beijing
When your child gets Covid-19
Fewer keeping cars beyond 10 years, as COE renewals plunge for second year in a row
Two of five BTO projects affected by Greatearth liquidation completed
The completion dates of the five projects had each been delayed by about three months.
PAP treads Sengkang ground with caution in the wake of WP-Raeesah fallout
PAP Sengkang insiders say the party wants to avoid being perceived as taking pleasure in the WP team's misfortunes.
'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student
"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."
I discourage people from cramming, says 'human atlas' Max Zeng of University Challenge fame
"Learning the relationships between things is a million times more useful than cramming names," says the Imperial College London student.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!