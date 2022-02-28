Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 28.

Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on high alert; US calls move 'unacceptable'

This move comes as Ukraine and Russia say they would hold talks without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

READ MORE HERE

Europe and Russia airspace bans raise echo of Cold War disruption

Carriers now face higher costs as shorter routes cut off.

READ MORE HERE

Putin's plan for rapid invasion of Ukraine has not gone as expected

Events this week are set to show goal of swift Ukrainian collapse is no longer achievable. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fresh sanctions may push Moscow closer to Beijing

The restrictions may also lift China's ambitions of internationalising its currency.

READ MORE HERE

When your child gets Covid-19

How do parents cope even as some of them battled the coronavirus themselves?

READ MORE HERE

Fewer keeping cars beyond 10 years, as COE renewals plunge for second year in a row

This may turn out to be good news for those looking to buy a new car.

READ MORE HERE

Two of five BTO projects affected by Greatearth liquidation completed

The completion dates of the five projects had each been delayed by about three months.

READ MORE HERE

PAP treads Sengkang ground with caution in the wake of WP-Raeesah fallout

PAP Sengkang insiders say the party wants to avoid being perceived as taking pleasure in the WP team's misfortunes.

READ MORE HERE

'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student

"John" is a former cannabis abuser who started smoking at age 17. He was caught in possession of drugs and sentenced to prison. He tells The Straits Times about his path into drugs and the effect prison had on him.

"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."

READ MORE HERE

I discourage people from cramming, says 'human atlas' Max Zeng of University Challenge fame

"Learning the relationships between things is a million times more useful than cramming names," says the Imperial College London student.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top