Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 28.

She was severely burnt in 2000 Taipei crash: Ex-SIA girl traces her recovery

She watched in horror as the video clip of a fiery car crash in Tanjong Pagar unfolded.

Interactive: The Great Singapore Cycle

Cycle through Singapore from Changi to Jurong in a day, exploring a range of sights that the island has to offer.

'He was the pillar of his family': Tuas fire victim never got to hold his 10-month-old daughter

When his wife gave birth to their second girl in India last April, Singapore was going through its circuit breaker period.

'It's demoralising': More cases of S'pore healthcare workers being abused

Those at greater risk of being abused work in emergency departments, outpatient clinics.

Rise in vaping trend in Singapore sparks worry

E-vaporisers are illegal in Singapore since 2018, but it has not stopped the number of cases involving them from growing over the years.

64-year-old S'porean man who was flown here from Indonesia for Covid-19 treatment dies

He first tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 26 while in Indonesia.

China goes hard on 'soft boys'

But campaign to get schools to expand PE lessons draws criticism from netizens.

Vaccinated seniors agree getting jabs was right move

Some who have had both doses say there were no severe side effects, urge others to do so.

Half of all two-room flexi flat buyers are aged above 55, says HDB

Singles have been the second-largest group purchasing the units since they were introduced 6 years ago.

When cash is needed for those big hospital bills

While most private medical plans offer seemingly similar coverage for your hospital bills, not all products are equal as some can hit your pocket.

