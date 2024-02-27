Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Revenue and expenditure forecasts come under scrutiny of PAP and opposition MPs
More information on the fiscal position and accuracy of forecasts were among topics raised on the first day of Budget debate.
400 shared cars near all North East, Downtown line MRT stops in SBS Transit-GetGo tie-up
The cars are parked within 500m of all 50 stations, as well as SBST-run bus interchanges.
Singapore households took on more debt in fourth quarter of 2023
Household liabilities grew 1 per cent in Q4, reversing three quarters of year-on-year declines.
Bookstore chain Times closes Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point branches
It also closed its Jewel store in 2023 and now has just one store left in Holland Road.
Israel committed to eradicating Hamas regardless of economic toll, minister says
When caregiving became part of my identity
You can end up becoming a primary caregiver without even realising it. More awareness can lighten the load, says the writer.
Hotels, flights booked out as ‘Swift effect’ hits Singapore
More than 300,000 fans will attend Taylor Swift’s six sold-out shows at the National Stadium.
Ex-bank officer fined over unlawful computer searches on her then boyfriend’s former wife
The former Standard Chartered Bank relationship manager committed the offences on eight separate occasions to check the woman’s transaction history.
If you’re a weekend warrior, tips can make sport more fun
To learn more is often to want to play more. And to play better is often to last longer, says Rohit Brijnath.
Hokkaido, Japan’s wild north: A S'porean couple’s 3-month backpacking journey
Go bear-spotting, explore abandoned hot springs and immerse in Ainu culture in Hokkaido.