Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jewel Changi Airport regains lustre, with Dec 2022 retail sales topping 2019 figure
Nearly 345,000 people visited the mall on Christmas Day in 2022 – the highest number recorded since Covid-19 struck in 2020.
Singapore companies’ report cards show where the growth is
Some companies with exposure to tourism, for instance, have benefited from the resumption of international travel.
Buying cannabis online was like ordering takeout pizza, says former abuser
CNB said cannabis abusers below the age of 20 who were arrested had increased threefold from eight in 2021 to 26 in 2022.
Police find severed head of HK socialite Abby Choi in soup pot; suspect’s lover arrested
Her head was found in one of two large pots filled with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains.
New initiative to train youth to be champions of racial and religious harmony
Ethnic and religious groups must constantly resist inward ways of thinking and learn to be comfortable with differences, said President Halimah Yacob at an event on Sunday.
Education firm directors who were declared bankrupt accuse creditors of conspiring to ruin them
When Sino-US acrimony spills over to home ownership in Texas
A controversial Texas Bill banning property purchases by nationals of "hostile nations" points to how sour bilateral ties are influencing the actions of US states, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.
Residents’ spruce-up effort a bright spot amid Malaysia’s affordable housing woes
The initiative to boost living spaces have helped shed the dysfunction typical of such low-cost projects.
askST: How to minimise harmful effects when giving your child screen time
An expert suggests treating the screen as a learning tool with parental involvement, rather than as a “babysitter”.
Meet the wildlife that call Singapore home
They include the long-tailed macaque, which is native to Singapore, and sambar deer that roam the forests of Mandai.