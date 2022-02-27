Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 27.
Ukraine 'grateful' as Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system
The West is putting financial strangleholds on Russia with little hope of diplomacy ending fighting.
Hints of concern in the Kremlin about Putin's war against Ukraine
Some are deeply worried about the perilous course Russia has embarked on, says Jonathan Eyal.
In Pictures: Ukrainians evacuate as Russian forces shell capital Kyiv
Surging electricity bills strain condominium finances, some changing systems to cut costs
Residents can expect to fork out more for the maintenance of common areas due to surging electricity bills.
Over 3,300 fines meted out in S'pore for Covid-19 breaches by people last year
Last year, more than 770 fines were also issued to food and beverage outlets for breaching Covid-19 measures.
Low footfall at polyclinics on first day of extended hours, but long waits at some GPs
Lunch with Sumiko: To overcome fear, embrace it, says Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa
As an immigrant kid, she realised that "you are your own worst enemy" because "your fears are the ones that will stop you from doing anything".
HK's tough anti-Covid-19 rules push S'poreans living there to look for an exit
Many are seriously considering leaving Hong Kong for a few months until restrictions are lifted.
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the west of Singapore
Don't believe there is good food in the west? Try these and we bet you'd say, "This was worth the trek".
Global metaverse hype hits China
Tech companies are rolling out wildly popular digital worlds, virtual idols and real estate built on blockchain technology.
