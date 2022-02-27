Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 27.

Ukraine 'grateful' as Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system

The West is putting financial strangleholds on Russia with little hope of diplomacy ending fighting.

READ MORE HERE

Hints of concern in the Kremlin about Putin's war against Ukraine

Some are deeply worried about the perilous course Russia has embarked on, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Ukrainians evacuate as Russian forces shell capital Kyiv

People travel by foot, cars, and trains as they cross borders to safety. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Surging electricity bills strain condominium finances, some changing systems to cut costs

Residents can expect to fork out more for the maintenance of common areas due to surging electricity bills.

READ MORE HERE

Over 3,300 fines meted out in S'pore for Covid-19 breaches by people last year

Last year, more than 770 fines were also issued to food and beverage outlets for breaching Covid-19 measures.

READ MORE HERE

Low footfall at polyclinics on first day of extended hours, but long waits at some GPs

Some people said they did not know that some polyclinics were still open.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: To overcome fear, embrace it, says Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa

Growing up, Filipino-born Maria Ressa realised that one can be one’s worst enemy. She told herself to embrace whatever she feared, to “rob it of its sting”. Last October, she co-won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her journalistic work.

As an immigrant kid, she realised that "you are your own worst enemy" because "your fears are the ones that will stop you from doing anything".

READ MORE HERE

HK's tough anti-Covid-19 rules push S'poreans living there to look for an exit

Many are seriously considering leaving Hong Kong for a few months until restrictions are lifted.

READ MORE HERE

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the west of Singapore

Don't believe there is good food in the west? Try these and we bet you'd say, "This was worth the trek".

READ MORE HERE

Global metaverse hype hits China

Tech companies are rolling out wildly popular digital worlds, virtual idols and real estate built on blockchain technology.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top