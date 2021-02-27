Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 27.
S'pore must press on with plans for next growth phase: DPM Heng
Doing so would enable the economy to provide jobs in new areas even as it restructures, he said.
Feeding wildlife a major reason for spike in wild animal numbers: NParks
When humans feed them, wild animals spend less time looking for food and have more time to mate.
S'pore's many shades of green: How should green spaces outside of protected areas be valued?
The ecological value of green spaces is a factor in balancing development and conservation, Minister Desmond Lee tells Insight.
Malaysia politics, one year on: Will a general election resolve the impasse?
On Feb 24 last year, Mahathir stunned Malaysia by resigning as prime minister. Here's a look at the fractured political landscape one year on.
CDL's 'game-changing' China deal turns out to be more difficult than expected
Shoring up shareholder confidence is critical, says senior business correspondent Grace Leong.
Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi: US intelligence report
Riyadh has denied any involvement by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Parents who have second babies from Jan to get up to $9,000
They will get $6,000 in co-funding, up from the current $3,000 for a first or second child.
Contact tracing process shortened with almost 90% of S'pore residents using TraceTogether
The authorities now take 1½ days or less to identify and quarantine close contacts of Covid-19 patients.
Tempers flare in Indonesia as the privileged few get vaccinated ahead of the queue
The families of lawmakers are among those under scrutiny for being vaccinated ahead of those with priority, such as the elderly.
SMRT worker who died at Bishan Depot was hit in the face by 5kg rod: Coroner's inquiry
He was operating a hydraulic press machine when a spacer rod flew out of the machine and hit him in the face.