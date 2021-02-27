Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 27.

S'pore must press on with plans for next growth phase: DPM Heng

Doing so would enable the economy to provide jobs in new areas even as it restructures, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Feeding wildlife a major reason for spike in wild animal numbers: NParks

When humans feed them, wild animals spend less time looking for food and have more time to mate.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's many shades of green: How should green spaces outside of protected areas be valued?

The ecological value of green spaces is a factor in balancing development and conservation, Minister Desmond Lee tells Insight.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia politics, one year on: Will a general election resolve the impasse?

On Feb 24 last year, Mahathir stunned Malaysia by resigning as prime minister. Here's a look at the fractured political landscape one year on.

READ MORE HERE

CDL's 'game-changing' China deal turns out to be more difficult than expected

Shoring up shareholder confidence is critical, says senior business correspondent Grace Leong.

READ MORE HERE

Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill Khashoggi: US intelligence report

Riyadh has denied any involvement by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

READ MORE HERE

Parents who have second babies from Jan to get up to $9,000

They will get $6,000 in co-funding, up from the current $3,000 for a first or second child.

READ MORE HERE

Contact tracing process shortened with almost 90% of S'pore residents using TraceTogether

The authorities now take 1½ days or less to identify and quarantine close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE HERE

Tempers flare in Indonesia as the privileged few get vaccinated ahead of the queue

The families of lawmakers are among those under scrutiny for being vaccinated ahead of those with priority, such as the elderly.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT worker who died at Bishan Depot was hit in the face by 5kg rod: Coroner's inquiry

He was operating a hydraulic press machine when a spacer rod flew out of the machine and hit him in the face.

READ MORE HERE