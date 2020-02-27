Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 27.
Mahathir, Anwar stake claims to run Malaysia amid political turmoil
Dr Mahathir said he was seeking to form a unity government while Mr Anwar announced he has the backing of 92 MPs to be the next PM.
Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed; 4 more, including private hospital doctor, discharged
The new cases include two Singaporean men, aged 47 and 38, who do not have any recent travel history to China.
Coronavirus spreads faster outside China as fears of US impact hit markets
Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and Covid-19 has also hit Pakistan, Greece and Algeria while Germany said it was impossible to trace all chains of infection in the country.
Budget debate: MPs urge speedier support to help firms, workers cope with coronavirus impact
Expediting support for businesses and workers, as well as expanding the coverage for vulnerable groups, are among the suggestions made by Members of Parliament.
Disciplinary Tribunal on Lee Suet Fern: Lee Hsien Yang says he didn't stand to gain anything
He points out that no one complained about the signing of the will before Mr Lee Kuan Yew died.
Malaysia's political stalemate opens door to new coalitions
Nobody except the King and the chief secretary to the government know exactly how each of the country's 222 MPs voted in their one-on-one interviews with His Majesty over the past two days.
SMRT, CapitaLand to cut salaries of top staff amid coronavirus outbreak
SMRT is fully owned by Temasek, while the state investor is CapitaLand's majority shareholder.
askST: Does a degree equate to good jobs?
Degree holders earn more now, but there is no guarantee this will continue in future.
Cooling Singapore's fixation with air-conditioning in its buildings
Are there ways to build that boost natural ventilation and hence reduce the need for air-conditioning?
BJJ fighter Constance Lien is the ST Athlete of the Year, Outram swimmer Ardi wins Young Athlete award
The Athlete of the Year award is given to inspiring athletes who have surpassed all expectations and connected with Singaporeans not only because they won but also because they did much more.