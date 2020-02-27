Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 27.

Mahathir, Anwar stake claims to run Malaysia amid political turmoil



Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (left) said he was seeking to form a unity government, while Mr Anwar Ibraham said he has the backing of 92 MPs from Pakatan Harapan parties to be the next prime minister. PHOTOS: BERNAMA, EPA-EFE



Dr Mahathir said he was seeking to form a unity government while Mr Anwar announced he has the backing of 92 MPs to be the next PM.

Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed; 4 more, including private hospital doctor, discharged



Case 92, a 47-year-old, is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital. PHOTO: ST FILE



The new cases include two Singaporean men, aged 47 and 38, who do not have any recent travel history to China.

Coronavirus spreads faster outside China as fears of US impact hit markets



Commuters on a metro train in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25, 2020. Governments worldwide are scrambling to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus after a surge of infections in Italy, Iran and South Korea. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and Covid-19 has also hit Pakistan, Greece and Algeria while Germany said it was impossible to trace all chains of infection in the country.

Budget debate: MPs urge speedier support to help firms, workers cope with coronavirus impact





While the $4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package for firms and employees was comprehensive, more help may be needed. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Expediting support for businesses and workers, as well as expanding the coverage for vulnerable groups, are among the suggestions made by Members of Parliament.

Disciplinary Tribunal on Lee Suet Fern: Lee Hsien Yang says he didn't stand to gain anything



Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern at the preview of We Built A Nation, an exhibition in 2015 at the National Museum of Singapore, where furniture and items from Mr Lee Kuan Yew's house were on display. PHOTO: ST FILE



He points out that no one complained about the signing of the will before Mr Lee Kuan Yew died.

Malaysia's political stalemate opens door to new coalitions



Anwar Ibrahim (second from left, seated) speaks at the Pakatan Harapan press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Nobody except the King and the chief secretary to the government know exactly how each of the country's 222 MPs voted in their one-on-one interviews with His Majesty over the past two days.

SMRT, CapitaLand to cut salaries of top staff amid coronavirus outbreak



Bus and train ridership is expected to be affected, while CapitaLand board members and senior management will take a pay cut as "a show of togetherness and solidarity" with stakeholders. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG, NG SOR LUAN



SMRT is fully owned by Temasek, while the state investor is CapitaLand's majority shareholder.

askST: Does a degree equate to good jobs?



Graduates at the Singapore Management University's commencement ceremony in 2017. The annual graduate employment survey figures in Singapore show that university graduates have higher starting salaries than polytechnic graduates, and the gap widens over the years. ST FILE PHOTO



Degree holders earn more now, but there is no guarantee this will continue in future.

Cooling Singapore's fixation with air-conditioning in its buildings



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Are there ways to build that boost natural ventilation and hence reduce the need for air-conditioning?

BJJ fighter Constance Lien is the ST Athlete of the Year, Outram swimmer Ardi wins Young Athlete award



Brazilian jiu-jitsu exponent Constance Lien was named The Straits Times Athlete of the Year while the ST Young Athlete of the Year award went to Ardi Zulhilmi Mohamed Azman. PHOTOS: ST FILE, DESMOND WEE



The Athlete of the Year award is given to inspiring athletes who have surpassed all expectations and connected with Singaporeans not only because they won but also because they did much more.

