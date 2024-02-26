Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2024

Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 08:25 AM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 08:16 AM

CCE lessons such as on Israel-Hamas conflict help students process emotions, reflect on cohesion: Chan

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said character and citizenship education lessons on the Israel-Hamas conflict aim to help students process their emotions and information about the issue, and are not meant to be history lessons or to ascribe blame.

Given Singapore’s social fabric and the deluge of information on the issue, it was all the more urgent to have frank discussions with students to help them understand the complex topic, he added.

Scheme to retain nurses seen as major step but more must be done

The new special payout scheme must be part of an ongoing holistic approach that includes non-monetary incentives such as flexibility at work, say experts.

Rising suicides and mental health issues among S. Korean youth prompt health policy reforms

The government has pledged customised psychological counselling services for 1 million people by 2027.

Nikki Haley fails to beat Trump even in her home town. Is it game over for her?

Mrs Haley lost to Trump by a 65:35 margin in Bamberg, the county where she was born and raised.

More can be done to shorten diagnosis process for patients with rare diseases, say panellists at forum

It typically takes around seven years to diagnose a rare disease.

A well-skilled workforce is key to attracting foreign investments to Singapore

To anchor MNCs and generate new job and business opportunities, ensuring the success of our national reskilling agenda will be key, says the writer.

Lippo unit under probe over alleged fraud in case involving UOB loans

Police confirmed ongoing investigations based on a report lodged by UOB in November 2022.

Thousands gather on anniversary of Philippine revolt to protest Marcos’ charter change plans

Changes to the Constitution target economic provisions, but critics warn they could extend the President's term.

Extradited S’pore resident who solicited at least $13m in investment scam pleads guilty in US

He impersonated representatives from a prominent billionaire family's investment office.

Don’t call it exercise: 7 tips to get kids to work out with their parents

Besides getting fit, working out together as a family promotes bonding and resilience.

