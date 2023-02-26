Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Updated
Published
39 min ago

LTA completes years-long project to replace sodium street lights with energy-saving LEDs

The switch to LED has helped to save more than 25 million kWh in energy consumption.

READ MORE HERE

Those with chronic illness can sign up earlier for Healthier SG programme

Healthier SG is slated to kick off in July, starting with those who are at least 60.

READ MORE HERE

District 10 freehold condo offers discounts to offload stock before ABSD deadline

The residential project is nearing the five-year deadline to sell all its units this year.

READ MORE HERE

Does duck rice go with bubble tea? Why not, says the family that brought in Chicha San Chen

Seah Boon Lock transformed Yew Kee Duck Rice into a mini-food empire with more than 70 food and drinks outlets. He's now guiding his children, Qin Quan and Kun Miao, as they run the local Chicha San Chen bubble tea franchise.

Seah Boon Lock grew the Yew Kee duck rice brand his father started. With his encouragement, his children have opened 30 outlets of the Chicha San Chen bubble tea brand from Taiwan.

READ MORE HERE

HK socialite’s murder: Police say former father-in-law plotted killing

Her former husband, who had been on the run, was arrested on Saturday, local media reported.

READ MORE HERE

Gaming platforms like Roblox can lead to rabbit holes where sex predators, extremists lurk: Experts

The Roblox platform is an expansive realm in which more than 200 million users play, chat and connect every month.

READ MORE HERE

Time for tea and not self-pity, as the Turkish people pick up the pieces after the earthquakes

"Everywhere I went, I saw locals helping one another," writes ST's Samuel Devaraj who was in Turkey after the quakes.

READ MORE HERE

Russia says West ‘destabilised’ G-20 talks

It accuses the US, EU and G-7 of trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.

READ MORE HERE

It’s raining laundromats: Rainy spell in S’pore sends dryers into overdrive

Businesses offering laundry services reported a spike in demand of 20 to 30% in the past few months.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Prison Service to study effectiveness of imprisonment, community-based corrections

More inmates now serve the tail-end of their sentence in the community.

READ MORE HERE

