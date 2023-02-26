Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA completes years-long project to replace sodium street lights with energy-saving LEDs
Those with chronic illness can sign up earlier for Healthier SG programme
District 10 freehold condo offers discounts to offload stock before ABSD deadline
The residential project is nearing the five-year deadline to sell all its units this year.
Does duck rice go with bubble tea? Why not, says the family that brought in Chicha San Chen
Seah Boon Lock grew the Yew Kee duck rice brand his father started. With his encouragement, his children have opened 30 outlets of the Chicha San Chen bubble tea brand from Taiwan.
HK socialite’s murder: Police say former father-in-law plotted killing
Her former husband, who had been on the run, was arrested on Saturday, local media reported.
Gaming platforms like Roblox can lead to rabbit holes where sex predators, extremists lurk: Experts
The Roblox platform is an expansive realm in which more than 200 million users play, chat and connect every month.
Time for tea and not self-pity, as the Turkish people pick up the pieces after the earthquakes
"Everywhere I went, I saw locals helping one another," writes ST's Samuel Devaraj who was in Turkey after the quakes.
Russia says West ‘destabilised’ G-20 talks
It accuses the US, EU and G-7 of trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.
It’s raining laundromats: Rainy spell in S’pore sends dryers into overdrive
Businesses offering laundry services reported a spike in demand of 20 to 30% in the past few months.