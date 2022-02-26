Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 26.
Ukraine’s president says Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv overnight
The US said it would impose sanctions on both Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov - moves coordinated with the EU and Britain.
Pump prices surge on the back of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Interactive: What we know so far about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Why does the conflict matter to Asia? What could happen next? Find out in this interactive.
Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis
Will higher costs of hiring foreigners spur employers in Singapore to hire more locals?
The Straits Times examines the impact on the retail, F&B, infocommunication and finance sectors.
Work to remove safe distancing stickers stops for now
Poultry disease breaks out at Seng Choon egg farm, but SFA says disease not a food safety concern
Singapore Underground: Roads and railways beneath the surface
Singapore is carving out an underground future by relocating more of its rail networks, road expressways, utilities, warehousing and storage below the surface.
Scam alert: POSB customers receive survey claiming to reward 500 clients with cash, air miles
DBS urges those who provided their card details to the phishing website to contact the bank.
The Chic Home: Pandemic living for couple in two-bedroom condo unit
They bought this 990 sq ft two-bedroom condominium apartment at Holland Hill at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.
