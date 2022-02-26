Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 26.

Ukraine’s president says Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv overnight

 

The US said it would impose sanctions on both Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov - moves coordinated with the EU and Britain.

Pump prices surge on the back of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Brent crude oil has breached US$100 a barrel for the first time in seven years.

Interactive: What we know so far about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Why does the conflict matter to Asia? What could happen next? Find out in this interactive. 

Get newsletters curated for you

Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis

Follow the latest developments and reactions from world leaders.

Will higher costs of hiring foreigners spur employers in Singapore to hire more locals?

The Straits Times examines the impact on the retail, F&B, infocommunication and finance sectors.

Work to remove safe distancing stickers stops for now

Some cheered the news that current measures will remain for now.

Poultry disease breaks out at Seng Choon egg farm, but SFA says disease not a food safety concern

There will be some supply disruption from the farm in coming weeks, said the agency.

Singapore Underground: Roads and railways beneath the surface

Singapore is carving out an underground future by relocating more of its rail networks, road expressways, utilities, warehousing and storage below the surface.

Scam alert: POSB customers receive survey claiming to reward 500 clients with cash, air miles

DBS urges those who provided their card details to the phishing website to contact the bank.

The Chic Home: Pandemic living for couple in two-bedroom condo unit

They bought this 990 sq ft two-bedroom condominium apartment at Holland Hill at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

