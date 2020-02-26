Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 26.
Coronavirus: World 'simply not ready' for its spread, says WHO China mission chief
While the outbreak has peaked in China, the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally.
Dow ends 3.2% lower as virus worries lead to second straight rout
Investors have been unnerved the last couple of days following larger outbreaks in Italy and South Korea.
Grace Assembly coronavirus mystery solved: Mega-cluster linked to 2 Wuhan tourists via a CNY party and Life Church cluster
The authorities were able to trace the infection using a test that can detect past infections even in recovered patients.
S'pore to bar visitors from Cheongdo and Daegu amid rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea
Returning Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders with a travel history to Cheongdo and Daegu within the last 14 days will be issued a stay-home notice.
Malaysia's Mahathir moots grand coalition of fierce foes, but Umno and PAS decline
Umno and PAS have set a condition that the unity government cannot include Democratic Action Party, which they accuse of being anti-Malay and anti-Islam.
Malaysian King thrust into centre of political tsunami
He is meeting every lawmaker to find out for himself who they would name as the prime minister candidate.
Iran’s deputy health minister says he has coronavirus as Gulf states cut links
Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday.
LTA looks to test hands-free payment on trains, buses
The trial is to make the public transport system more inclusive.
askST: How to get the most out of varsity life
Write down a list of things you would like to achieve and take responsibility for your learning.
Teenager admits molesting three women, including two in their 70s
In one case, he grabbed the left breast of a 73-year-old woman as she was leaving the lift.