Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 26.

Coronavirus: World 'simply not ready' for its spread, says WHO China mission chief



Bruce Aylward speaks to the media about the Covid-19 after returning from China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



While the outbreak has peaked in China, the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally.

READ MORE HERE

Dow ends 3.2% lower as virus worries lead to second straight rout



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell. PHOTO: REUTERS



Investors have been unnerved the last couple of days following larger outbreaks in Italy and South Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Grace Assembly coronavirus mystery solved: Mega-cluster linked to 2 Wuhan tourists via a CNY party and Life Church cluster



The Grace Assembly of God church's premises in Tanglin (left) and the Ace Building along Paya Lebar Road, where The Life Church and Missions is located on the second floor. ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, NG SOR LUAN



The authorities were able to trace the infection using a test that can detect past infections even in recovered patients.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to bar visitors from Cheongdo and Daegu amid rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea



Travellers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Returning Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders with a travel history to Cheongdo and Daegu within the last 14 days will be issued a stay-home notice.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's Mahathir moots grand coalition of fierce foes, but Umno and PAS decline



Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad proposed the idea of a grand coalition to leaders of the major political parties he met. PHOTO: REUTERS



Umno and PAS have set a condition that the unity government cannot include Democratic Action Party, which they accuse of being anti-Malay and anti-Islam.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian King thrust into centre of political tsunami



Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, like previous rulers, usually keeps a low profile. PHOTO: AFP



He is meeting every lawmaker to find out for himself who they would name as the prime minister candidate.

READ MORE HERE

Iran’s deputy health minister says he has coronavirus as Gulf states cut links



Iran's deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi (left) coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference with government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP/IRANIAN PRESIDENCY



Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

LTA looks to test hands-free payment on trains, buses



Madam Chew Bee Que and Mr Rohaizad Roslan (behind) at the Land Transport Authority's hands-free ticketing technology trial at Redhill MRT station in 2018. The latest trial is projected to take nine months. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The trial is to make the public transport system more inclusive.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How to get the most out of varsity life



Singapore Management University undergraduate Sammie Lim Yi Xuan is packing her varsity years with not only a double degree in economics and business management, but also several co-curricular activities, overseas exchanges and internships. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Write down a list of things you would like to achieve and take responsibility for your learning.

READ MORE HERE

Teenager admits molesting three women, including two in their 70s

In one case, he grabbed the left breast of a 73-year-old woman as she was leaving the lift.

READ MORE HERE