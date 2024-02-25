Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MHA building operations centre to respond more quickly to incidents
Full-scale S’pore Airshow returns after 6 years, drawing 30,000 visitors on first day for public
On display are 38 jets, and several hundred exhibitors are showcasing services and products.
More mother tongue language learning for children at two new MOE-run pre-schools from 2025
K1 children at the Hougang and Elias Park kindergartens will get an extra half hour of MTL activities daily.
Ambulances delayed as emergency departments struggle under high patient load
MOH said about 40 per cent of emergency department attendances – including people who go to the hospital on their own and not by ambulance – do not need emergency care.
How to get monthly payouts of over $3,300 from enhanced CPF Life
‘$1, $1! Just $1!’: A look at what happens to unsold Chinese New Year goodies
Even with the efforts of charities and start-ups, food waste surges during the festive period.
More e-hongbao given out in Singapore this Chinese New Year
Most banks ST contacted said the number of e-hongbao sent increased in 2024, compared with 2023.
Gym Tonic founder: ‘I want to help seniors age fearlessly’
A near-death experience prompted Ken Tan to channel his energies into building Gym Tonic, a chain of strength-training gyms for the elderly.
Geography, convenience, political stability: Why music stars like Taylor Swift come to Singapore
Overseas citizens anxious as India cancels permanent residence for over 100 in diaspora
More than 4.5 million people across the world are overseas citizens of India. They have no voting rights.