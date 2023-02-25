Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Changing land pricing to cut cost of HDB flats risks destabilising entire property market: DPM Wong

He cautioned against artificially resetting the housing market in this manner.

READ MORE HERE

Claims that middle-income Singaporeans are overtaxed an outright falsehood, says DPM Wong

Compared with citizens elsewhere, Singaporeans pay much less in taxes and yet are able to enjoy high-quality public services, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Anti-scam bot and monitoring service to detect spoofed govt websites among new digital tools

The ScamShield Bot for WhatsApp works through crowdsourced reports and police blacklisted contacts and links.

READ MORE HERE

One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory

Washington announced a new US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) package of military aid.

READ MORE HERE

Intended soothing effect of China’s ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine didn’t last a day

China has often portrayed itself as a neutral party in the conflict, although it may have difficulties convincing anybody of this.

READ MORE HERE

India set to surpass China as world’s most populous nation

Its growing numbers are a stark reminder of the challenges facing the nation.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF to acquire 8 more F-35B fighter jets, bringing its fleet to 12

"The RSAF with F-35s and F-15s will be a strong air force to protect our skies," said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

READ MORE HERE

ACS' move to Tengah: Teething pains when a much-loved institution embarks on change

It is a pity that narrow concerns dominate headlines instead of the progressiveness of ACS’ commendable move, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s expanded Budget ahead of state polls to aid poor, tax wealthy and narrow deficit

A tax on luxury goods as well as e-cigarettes and vaping would be introduced.

READ MORE HERE

East Asian destinations popular at Natas fair as global travel heads for full recovery

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continue to be popular among travellers.

READ MORE HERE

