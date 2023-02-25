Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changing land pricing to cut cost of HDB flats risks destabilising entire property market: DPM Wong
Claims that middle-income Singaporeans are overtaxed an outright falsehood, says DPM Wong
Compared with citizens elsewhere, Singaporeans pay much less in taxes and yet are able to enjoy high-quality public services, he said.
Anti-scam bot and monitoring service to detect spoofed govt websites among new digital tools
The ScamShield Bot for WhatsApp works through crowdsourced reports and police blacklisted contacts and links.
One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory
Intended soothing effect of China’s ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine didn’t last a day
China has often portrayed itself as a neutral party in the conflict, although it may have difficulties convincing anybody of this.
India set to surpass China as world’s most populous nation
RSAF to acquire 8 more F-35B fighter jets, bringing its fleet to 12
"The RSAF with F-35s and F-15s will be a strong air force to protect our skies," said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.
ACS' move to Tengah: Teething pains when a much-loved institution embarks on change
It is a pity that narrow concerns dominate headlines instead of the progressiveness of ACS’ commendable move, says the writer.