Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 25.

Ukraine says 137 dead after first day of fighting; West unites to sanction Russia

The biggest attack on a European state since WWII prompts tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

READ MORE HERE

Wall St rallies as West hits Russia with new sanctions

S&P 500 rises more than 1%, while Dow also ends in positive territory.

READ MORE HERE

Coordinated attacks on Ukraine show Russia's intent to remove government

Early indications point to the unmistakable conclusion that there is nothing limited about the incursion, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Disbelief, fear as Ukrainians wake up to war

"People never believed till the end that the Russians would bombard us."

READ MORE HERE

Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis

Follow the latest developments and reactions from world leaders.

READ MORE HERE

No plans to leave Kyiv amid Russian attack: Ex-actor Ix Shen

He has lived in Kyiv for the past four months with his wife, a Ukrainian to whom he has been married for seven years.

READ MORE HERE

Doctors, nurses struggle to cope as Covid-19 patients flock to A&E depts, many with mild symptoms

Droves of patients stretch waiting times as well as the already thinning resources and strained manpower.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore reports 18,593 new Covid-19 cases; 1,615 patients hospitalised

The number of new daily cases fell below the 20,000 mark, after it exceeded that figure for 2 days in a row.

READ MORE HERE

Forklift driver dies after vehicle toppled at Tampines North BTO worksite

MOM and police investigating incident, and all forklift ops at the site have been stopped. 

READ MORE HERE

Studio Ghibli co-founder on its first Uniqlo collaboration and the enduring appeal of Totoro

Comprising 12 styles for adults and kids, it commemorates an ongoing exhibition of Studio Ghibli works in Bangkok.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top