Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Ukraine says 137 dead after first day of fighting; West unites to sanction Russia
The biggest attack on a European state since WWII prompts tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Wall St rallies as West hits Russia with new sanctions
Coordinated attacks on Ukraine show Russia's intent to remove government
Early indications point to the unmistakable conclusion that there is nothing limited about the incursion, says Jonathan Eyal.
Disbelief, fear as Ukrainians wake up to war
Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis
No plans to leave Kyiv amid Russian attack: Ex-actor Ix Shen
He has lived in Kyiv for the past four months with his wife, a Ukrainian to whom he has been married for seven years.
Doctors, nurses struggle to cope as Covid-19 patients flock to A&E depts, many with mild symptoms
Droves of patients stretch waiting times as well as the already thinning resources and strained manpower.
S'pore reports 18,593 new Covid-19 cases; 1,615 patients hospitalised
The number of new daily cases fell below the 20,000 mark, after it exceeded that figure for 2 days in a row.
Forklift driver dies after vehicle toppled at Tampines North BTO worksite
MOM and police investigating incident, and all forklift ops at the site have been stopped.
Studio Ghibli co-founder on its first Uniqlo collaboration and the enduring appeal of Totoro
Comprising 12 styles for adults and kids, it commemorates an ongoing exhibition of Studio Ghibli works in Bangkok.
