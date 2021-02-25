Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 25.
'Some ran out screaming': Eyewitness who helped victims in Tuas fire incident
Some workers had skin peeling from their faces, while others were bleeding from the soles of their feet.
Budget debate: MPs seek more support, protection for workers as economy restructures
The first day of debate on the $107 billion Budget saw 30 MPs speak, including nine from the labour movement.
Case of Myanmar maid who was abused and killed 'appalling': Josephine Teo
The abuse suffered by Ms Piang Ngaih Don should never have happened, she said.
China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Singapore, but is not yet approved for use
HSA is waiting for Sinovac's submission of all necessary information for the scientific assessment.
Large real world study confirms Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 94% effective
"If the nations of the world can find the will, we now have the means to end Covid-19 forever," said a virologist.
Golfer Tiger Woods not facing reckless driving charge following car crash
Police are hoping the vehicle has an in-vehicle data recorder that can shed light on the accident.
From The Gallery: Tackling inequality and ageism, and a case for more transparency
During the Budget debate, several MPs called for looking at introducing some form of unemployment insurance.
Newly-launched GetGo enters Singapore car-sharing market
It is banking on its use of technology to stand out from 7 other operators already in the market.
Foreign maid employed by infected SIA crew member and husband is sole Covid-19 community case
She also preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain.
DPP asks for at least 2 years' jail for former head of department who misappropriated over $40k
Maslinda Zainal, who had kept a portion of the monies students gave for learning materials, was "motivated by greed".