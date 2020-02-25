Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 25.

Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic



A screen shows the Dow Jones industrial average on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Investors sold riskier assets and rushed to traditionally safer bets such as gold and US Treasuries.

Amid political chaos, Mahathir holds all the cards



A photo from June 13, 2018, shows Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad before recording a televised message in Putrajaya, Malaysia. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Politicians across the spectrum all want Dr Mahathir to lead their government but no one knows exactly what the make-up of the next government will be.

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, a 75-year-old woman linked to Life Church and Missions; 2 others discharged



The Ace Building along Paya Lebar Road where The Life Church and Missions is located, on the second floor. The Life Church and Missions Singapore now has seven confirmed cases. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



This brings the total number of cases to 90, of which 53 have fully recovered.

Coronavirus 101: What do you want to know?

Should you take a flu jab? Is it safe to stay in a hotel? Here are the answers to your frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.

No proof of asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus: NCID



Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said that as far as is currently known, "transmission is predominantly still through symptomatic persons". PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



"Environmental contamination or exposure to other infected persons cannot be excluded," said Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of NCID.

Case 74 pens letter to encourage other coronavirus patients; arranging for sunflowers to be sent to them



The patient, who has been warded at Alexandra Hospital since Feb 15, 2020, told The Straits Times that he decided to pen the letter to spur on other patients. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Trust the doctor and nurses, he wrote, adding that the patients were not alone in the fight against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: More employers and employees caught breaching leave of absence rules



A work-pass holder, who was nearing the end of her mandatory leave of absence, being checked on by Ministry of Manpower's foreign manpower management division on Feb 12, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Of the 10 work-pass holders who most recently flouted the rules, six have had their passes revoked.

Dozens hurt as car ploughs into German carnival parade; suspect arrested



Forensic police officers are seen close to the site where a car drove into a carnival procession in Volkmarsen near Kassel, central Germany, on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP/DPA



The motive remained unclear and investigators were looking into all possibilities.

Tribunal ruling against lawyer Lee Suet Fern: Law Society to apply for show-cause hearing



Mrs Lee Suet Fern could be fined, suspended or disbarred as a lawyer if the charges against her are made out. PHOTO: STAMFORD LAW



It could take at least six months from the date of filing for the Court of Three Judges to hear the case.

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape; faces up to 25 years in prison



Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York, on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

