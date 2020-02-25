Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 25.
Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic
Investors sold riskier assets and rushed to traditionally safer bets such as gold and US Treasuries.
Amid political chaos, Mahathir holds all the cards
Politicians across the spectrum all want Dr Mahathir to lead their government but no one knows exactly what the make-up of the next government will be.
Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, a 75-year-old woman linked to Life Church and Missions; 2 others discharged
This brings the total number of cases to 90, of which 53 have fully recovered.
Coronavirus 101: What do you want to know?
Should you take a flu jab? Is it safe to stay in a hotel? Here are the answers to your frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
No proof of asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus: NCID
"Environmental contamination or exposure to other infected persons cannot be excluded," said Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of NCID.
Case 74 pens letter to encourage other coronavirus patients; arranging for sunflowers to be sent to them
Trust the doctor and nurses, he wrote, adding that the patients were not alone in the fight against the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: More employers and employees caught breaching leave of absence rules
Of the 10 work-pass holders who most recently flouted the rules, six have had their passes revoked.
Dozens hurt as car ploughs into German carnival parade; suspect arrested
The motive remained unclear and investigators were looking into all possibilities.
Tribunal ruling against lawyer Lee Suet Fern: Law Society to apply for show-cause hearing
It could take at least six months from the date of filing for the Court of Three Judges to hear the case.
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape; faces up to 25 years in prison
Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.