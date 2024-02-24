Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24, 2024

Updated
Feb 24, 2024, 08:32 AM
Published
Feb 24, 2024, 08:28 AM

Taylor Swift wooed by S'pore before other international dates were lined up: KASM chief

Kallang Alive Sport Management helped secure Swift’s only South-east Asia stop of The Eras Tour.

S-E Asia countries stung by Taylor Swift tour snub are shaking it off with new funds, new rules

Countries eager to boost tourism and consumer spending cannot ignore Swiftonomics’ tangible benefits.

Singapore Budget cuts costs for businesses, keeps focus on long-term economic goals

Building the capabilities of businesses and staff remains an ongoing effort, said roundtable experts.

Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP’s sec-gen over recent Pofma order

He remains a member of the party's central executive committee.

Public urged to use over 100 shuttle buses for S’pore Airshow on Feb 24, 25

The buses will run at shorter intervals of five to eight minutes, said organiser Experia Events.

MOE responds to parents’ criticisms over Israel-Hamas lesson material

Some parents had expressed unhappiness with how their children were taught about the conflict.

askST: What is the Epstein-Barr virus, and how does one live with it?

National swimmer Nicholas Mahabir is battling the virus, which has no cure.

Data leak involving Chinese firm spotlights hacking-for-hire practices

China has been building a national cyber-security base, and cultivated a marketplace of contractors for hire.

Serene Centre sold for $105 million to family behind 3-in-1 coffee empire Super Group

The Assembly Place was appointed asset manager of Serene Centre.

Car-free Sunday returns on March 17 after four-year hiatus

Activities will also be held at two events spaces along St Andrew’s Road and Esplanade Drive.

