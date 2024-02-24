Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Taylor Swift wooed by S'pore before other international dates were lined up: KASM chief
Kallang Alive Sport Management helped secure Swift’s only South-east Asia stop of The Eras Tour.
S-E Asia countries stung by Taylor Swift tour snub are shaking it off with new funds, new rules
Countries eager to boost tourism and consumer spending cannot ignore Swiftonomics’ tangible benefits.
Singapore Budget cuts costs for businesses, keeps focus on long-term economic goals
Building the capabilities of businesses and staff remains an ongoing effort, said roundtable experts.
Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP’s sec-gen over recent Pofma order
Public urged to use over 100 shuttle buses for S’pore Airshow on Feb 24, 25
The buses will run at shorter intervals of five to eight minutes, said organiser Experia Events.
MOE responds to parents’ criticisms over Israel-Hamas lesson material
Some parents had expressed unhappiness with how their children were taught about the conflict.
askST: What is the Epstein-Barr virus, and how does one live with it?
Data leak involving Chinese firm spotlights hacking-for-hire practices
China has been building a national cyber-security base, and cultivated a marketplace of contractors for hire.
Serene Centre sold for $105 million to family behind 3-in-1 coffee empire Super Group
Car-free Sunday returns on March 17 after four-year hiatus
Activities will also be held at two events spaces along St Andrew’s Road and Esplanade Drive.