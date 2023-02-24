Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MPs call for more tweaks to BTO flat ballot system, suggest ways to improve housing situation
The BTO ballot system could take a multi-level approach with phases with fixed quotas for groups such as young couples, the elderly and families with children, said one MP.
MOH lays out options for patients whose cancer treatments are not covered by IPs after September
Currently, about one in 10 private cancer patients is being treated with drugs not on MOH’s cancer drug list.
More childcare leave, help for single mothers among MPs’ suggestions for more family-friendly S’pore
There are still caregiving gaps to be bridged, including on childcare leave, infant care facilities and flexible work arrangements.
UN demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine
The UN’s call for a “just and lasting” peace comes on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Why Putin must not be allowed to succeed in his act of aggression
Every country’s right to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity is at stake, says Professor Tommy Koh.
Ix Shen’s non-profit organisation provides medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine
His motivation to help stems from his gratitude towards the Ukrainians who helped him when he was evacuating from Kyiv.
Fighting scammers in a multichannel world of online fraud
The recently launched anti-scam SMS registry blocks one channel, but there are others like WhatsApp, Telegram and e-mail, says tech editor Irene Tham.
UOB’s Q4 core earnings jump 37% to $1.4b; CEO highlights upsides amid risks ahead
The bank's core profit excludes one-off expenses for its acquisition of Citigroup’s Malaysia and Thailand consumer businesses.
SIA to stop direct flights to Vancouver, Scoot to end services to Gold Coast in Australia
SIA's flights between Singapore and Vancouver will stop from October, while Scoot's services to Gold Coast will stop in July.
Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee’s firm wins claims against franchisee over coffee business they set up
Mr Lee had signed a deal with businessman Tan Swee Meng to start a business here. But the intended shop never opened.