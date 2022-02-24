Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 24.
Ukraine declares state of emergency, while separatists ask for Russian help
Ukrainians and Russians living in Singapore hope for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis
The roughly 450 Ukrainians here keep in touch and share information on the latest developments.
Ukraine's envoy in S'pore dismisses Putin's claims of a shared destiny
Ukrainians have managed to safeguard their national identity while facing off Russia, said Ms Kateryna Zelenko.
Clinics hiring, staff working extra shifts in order to extend operating hours for Covid-19
For some clinics, choosing to extend operating hours means putting additional strain on already taxed staff.
High numbers indicate Omicron wave will likely peak soon, say experts
Free surgical masks for blue and orange Chas card holders from Feb 28
Scammers are now using QR codes, including for Singpass, in their ploys
Singapore to remain attractive as hub despite tax changes: ST-UOB panel
Dip in commuter satisfaction warrants a more watchful eye
The confluence of rising ridership and falling satisfaction is reminiscent of the storm in the years up to 2011.
From books to theatre, the stalwarts who made it to 20 years in the S'pore arts scene
Theatre company Checkpoint Theatre, independent bookstore Wardah Books, printmaking institute STPI and art band The Observatory mark their 20th birthdays this year.
