Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 24.

Ukraine declares state of emergency, while separatists ask for Russian help

It will last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days.

Ukrainians and Russians living in Singapore hope for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis

The roughly 450 Ukrainians here keep in touch and share information on the latest developments.

Ukraine's envoy in S'pore dismisses Putin's claims of a shared destiny

Ukrainians have managed to safeguard their national identity while facing off Russia, said Ms Kateryna Zelenko.

Clinics hiring, staff working extra shifts in order to extend operating hours for Covid-19

For some clinics, choosing to extend operating hours means putting additional strain on already taxed staff.

High numbers indicate Omicron wave will likely peak soon, say experts

They point to likely diminishing returns of testing and isolating Covid-19 patients.

Free surgical masks for blue and orange Chas card holders from Feb 28

The mask collection will end on March 13.

Scammers are now using QR codes, including for Singpass, in their ploys

The police warn of two new scams involving the barcode.

Singapore to remain attractive as hub despite tax changes: ST-UOB panel

Republic has other features that large global firms are drawn to, say experts.

Dip in commuter satisfaction warrants a more watchful eye

The confluence of rising ridership and falling satisfaction is reminiscent of the storm in the years up to 2011.

From books to theatre, the stalwarts who made it to 20 years in the S'pore arts scene

Theatre company Checkpoint Theatre, independent bookstore Wardah Books, printmaking institute STPI and art band The Observatory mark their 20th birthdays this year.

